JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
JM Judit Varga: It's high time for Brussels to pay their debt to the Hungarian people

"It is high time for Brussels to pay the resources they owe to the Hungarian people, the justice minister posted Friday on her Facebook page.

Judit Varga added that she wrote a letter to Didier Reynders, the EU Justice Commissioner, informing him that Hungary has fully implemented all its commitments regarding the milestones of judicial reforms.

She stressed that following the official green lighting of the justice package in May, the commitments contained in it have been transplanted into the Hungarian justice system, and everything is set for the European Commission to start disbursing the funds due to Hungary.

 Despite the pressure exerted by the Hungarian and European Left and the continuous delays by the EU institutions, the Hungarian government has thus far managed to fulfill all its commitments in close cooperation with the Commission, within the framework of constructive professional dialogue, therefore, Brussels must pay the EU funds due to Hungary in the near future,

the minister concluded.

 

Cover photo:  Judit Varga (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)

idézőjelVélemény
Seres Attila

1991 forró nyara Odesszában

A Szovjetunió agóniája egy magyar tinédzser szemével.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
