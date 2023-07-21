Loyal Soros soldier to leave Brussels, his path marred by scandals

The politician living in luxury had been a champion of admitting the illegal migrants flowing into Europe, and has repeatedly attacked Hungary for its conservative policies on multiculturalism, LGBTQ rights and the rule of law, despite proceedings being initiated against him on charges of abuse of office and political pressuring.

Frans Timmermans (left) with George Soros

Later it was also revealed that he has close ties with George Soros, and that they have met several times. This is evidenced, for example, by calendar entries in Brussels.

Brussels calendar entries

In addition, as the V4NA news agency pointed out earlier, Timmermans came out with the following idea this past winter, while everyone in Europe was worried about whether there would be enough gas to heat homes:

Europeans can help fight Vladimir Putin by turning down the heat in their homes.

He added, "It is difficult. It's damn hard, but it's possible. We can do it, and we can do it quickly. We just need courage and toughness to achieve it. If ever there was a time to do it, this is it. Our choices will determine how much energy we consume and how strong we are in our response to Russia."

In fact, he has previously argued that people should cycle instead of drive, bathe less frequently and for shorter periods. In addition, clothes should not be washed in washing machines, but instead "it would be enough to just air them out".

Source: V4NA

However, the portal also pointed out that while Timmermans was making such appeals to European citizens, he himself is living in luxury surroundings in Tervuren, a residential area with swimming pools and sports fields, a mere 15-minute drive from the European Union institutions in Brussels.

The outgoing Commission VP lives in a 12-room, multi-storey property built in 1937. He bought the building for around €500,000 12 years ago, but it is now worth double that.

Source: V4NA

The house has an energy rating of "G", one of the worst on the scale used in the EU. According to V4NA, Timmermans "is demanding from here that people switch to renewable energy sources that are sometimes unaffordable for ordinary citizens, while he himself has not bothered to install solar panels on his house or otherwise improve its energy rating".