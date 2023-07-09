MEP Tamas Deutsch: This is the point-by-point implementation of the Soros plan

Describing the details of the new legislative package, the politician said that it is even more severe than it seemed at first sight, because it is practically a multiple-fold quota system.

On the one hand, the Brussels decision means the establishment of a legal obligation, whereby the migrants arriving in Western Europe due to the flawed policy that greenlights illegal migration and who are already too much of a burden there, would be forcibly resettled in Hungary. The additional quota system would require that Hungary also evaluate the entry claims of migrants waiting beyond the borders of Western European countries. They want to burden us with the assessment of almost ten thousand illegal migrants, who, in the mean time, also have to be provided with accommodation and food by us on par with that of a university dormitory,

the MEP explained, adding that migrant ghettos with capacities commensurate with the populations of the Hungarian cities of Paks, Baja or Esztergom would have to be created. These ghettos would also have to be open, allowing for the free movement of migrants which would pose public safety and public health risks.

Mr Deutsch also pointed out that

years ago, Gorge Soros formulated a plan for how migrants should be resettled in Europe. Two or three of these points now appear practically unaltered in the draft of the new European migration pact. We can say this is the implementation of the Soros plan point by point, so Ursula von der Leyen is among the best European students of George Soros and his successor, Alexander Soros,

he stressed.