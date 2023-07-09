MEP Tamas Deutsch: This is the point-by-point implementation of the Soros plan

They want to force a scandalous new European solution down our country's throat. However, we will not implement these erroneous Brussels decisions,
Tamas Deutsch stressed in connection with the proposed new European migration regulation on public radio MR1's Sunday morning programme. According to the Hungarian Fidesz MEP, the reason for the new draft is that the ideology of multiculturalism in Western Europe has collapsed, and the practice of allowing illegal migration to take place unchecked has had catastrophic consequences. We see this every day in France, where there is a civil war-like situation. But not so long ago, there was also mass violence during the New Year's Eve party outside Cologne Cathedral, as well as the terrorist attacks in Brussels and Paris," he pointed out.