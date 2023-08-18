időjárás 26°C Ilona 2023. augusztus 18.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 26°C
Ilona
2023. augusztus 18.
magyar
A false, forcefully converting religion is emerging, say leaders of the Saint Stephen Institute

Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Elek Nikoletta
2 órája
Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

Intentionally or blindly, both the European Union and the United Nations are working towards dismantling societies based on the traditional values of Christianity. Instead, a false, forcefully converting religion of love is emerging, whose priests are human rights activists from large NGOs, with politicians and celebrities supporting them, the leaders of the Saint Stephen Institute told Magyar Nemzet, stressing that aspirations that envision a Europe without God will inevitably destroy it.

It's no exaggeration to say that, the United Nations (UN), just like the EU institutions, has come to treat  the advocacy of LGBTQ communities as a priority, and is willing to sacrifice millennia-old traditional values rooted in Abrahamic religions to achieve their goals.

Támadás alatt a kereszténység Európában
Christianity under attack in Europe

A report presented at the UN Human Rights Council recently also revealed the aspiration to subordinate religions to LGBTQ ideology, to force churches to support same-sex "marriage" and to limit the freedom of priests in providing guidance to people struggling with unwanted homosexuality or feeling drawn towards LGBTQ communities.

It is worth recalling the  statement made by Vera Jourova, European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency, stating that the EU will protect LGBTQ people from religions, or the proposals on reforming the European Parliament's communication that would have banned the use of traditional European names relating to Christianity and the term Christmas in EU communication.

According to Zsuzsa Mathe, director of the Saint Stephen Institute, the postmodern attempt to redefine human rights has taken a dangerous and wrong track when it made self-definition a yardstick in today's thinking and legislation, focusing primarily on the issue of sexuality. Zsuzsa Mathe pointed out that identity today is increasingly reduced to the question of sexuality, seeking justification for a free, moral, uninhibited way of life, which inevitably leads to the disintegration of societies. A false, violently proselytizing religion of love is emerging, she said, with human rights activists from large NGOs and the politicians and celebrities who serve them as its "priesthood.”

We are increasingly witnessing the clash of these two worldviews: those who accept God's laws and those who wish to eradicate God from the world, which is most evident today in the militant demands of LGBTQ lobbyists and those who claim abortion as a human right. This perverse extension of rights leads to the erosion of the first generation of human rights, including right to life and freedom of conscience, which is primarily directed against Christians and Christian doctrine. 

the director stressed.

Gergo Zoltan Varga, the communications director of the Szent Istvan Institute, also believes that the EU institutions and the UN are working to dismantle traditional values and a society based on Christianity, although it is difficult to say whether it is deliberate or accidental. Mr Varga said efforts to imagine a Europe without God will inevitably destroy it.

Whether we look at Hitler's Germany or Stalin's Soviet Union, which declared God dead, hundreds of millions of lives were lost. We have already 'tried' this twice in the 20th century, but it seems to be too old a lesson for Europe's leaders.

said Gergo Zoltan Varga. What they fail to take into account is the exponentially growing Muslim population, whose religion is as staunchly conservative on these controversial issues as Christianity. The difference is that Islam, as Father Henri Boulad said, has two main characteristics: it is radical and it is political, always seeking to unite religion, society, politics and culture. In the worst case scenario, if the Christian politicians in the leading seats of the EU are once again found to be Christians in name only and fail to stop these currents, they will be stopped by Islam," he stressed.

Cover photo: Mass celebrating King Stephen’s Day in St Stephen's Basilica (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Péntek esti koncertek a Szent István-napi ünnepségsorozaton

Péntek esti koncertek a Szent István-napi ünnepségsorozaton

origo.hu
Így gyalázzák az ukránok a magyarokat

Így gyalázzák az ukránok a magyarokat

origo.hu
Horror a békéscsabai gyárban: forróvizes aknába zuhant Rózsika

Horror a békéscsabai gyárban: forróvizes aknába zuhant Rózsika

borsonline.hu
Szent István napi kenyér és az ország tortája a Magyar Ízek Utcáján

Szent István napi kenyér és az ország tortája a Magyar Ízek Utcáján

hirtv.hu
Hosszú Katinkától fotójától elolvadsz, az anyukáknak üzent

Hosszú Katinkától fotójától elolvadsz, az anyukáknak üzent

metropol.hu
Erdogan Magyarországon: ez csak a kezdet – kiderült, miért érkezik Budapestre a török elnök

Erdogan Magyarországon: ez csak a kezdet – kiderült, miért érkezik Budapestre a török elnök

vg.hu
Blake Lively szexi fürdőruhás képekkel hirdeti a saját gyártású limonádéját

Blake Lively szexi fürdőruhás képekkel hirdeti a saját gyártású limonádéját

origo.hu
Keddtől lehet jegyet venni a fociválogatott következő meccsére

Keddtől lehet jegyet venni a fociválogatott következő meccsére

origo.hu
Visszakozik az állítólagos áldozat, összeomlóban a Böjte Csaba elleni médiaakció

Visszakozik az állítólagos áldozat, összeomlóban a Böjte Csaba elleni médiaakció

magyarnemzet.hu
Eltűntek a Neptunusz felhői, és ez a Földre is hatással van

Eltűntek a Neptunusz felhői, és ez a Földre is hatással van

magyarnemzet.hu
Minden második válaszadó egy-két éven belül azt tervezi, hogy felújítja a lakását(x)

Minden második válaszadó egy-két éven belül azt tervezi, hogy felújítja a lakását(x)

life.hu
Forróvizes aknába esett egy édesanya Békéscsabán, válságos az állapota

Forróvizes aknába esett egy édesanya Békéscsabán, válságos az állapota

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

FM Szijjarto: Paks II project enters phase two

Amending the contracts became necessary due to changed circumstances.
PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

PM Orban: We were, are and will be destined for great things

The prime minister gave a speech in Zalaegerszeg, at the plant of German defense industry giant Rheinmetall.
Germany unwilling to meet NATO quota

Germany unwilling to meet NATO quota

The German government was swift to remove the requirement to spend at least two per cent of GDP on defense each year from the draft budget.
PM Orban: Economic situation would soon change if the war ended

PM Orban: Economic situation would soon change if the war ended

Hungary's prime minister presented the government's new decisions in his regular Friday morning interview on public radio.
Hungarian-Romanian commonality of interests

Hungarian-Romanian commonality of interests

We are the only bastion of normality, but truth is not a matter of referendums.
George Soros's presence not ceasing, just transforming

George Soros's presence not ceasing, just transforming

The activity of Open Society Foundations is unlikely to diminish in the transatlantic world, says Zoltan Lomnici Jr.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

Putyin újabb, döbbenetes titka lepleződött le

Erre még a brit titkosszolgálatok sem voltak felkészülve.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu