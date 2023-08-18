Dismantling of Christianity and a false religion emerging in its place

According to Zsuzsa Mathe, director of the Saint Stephen Institute, the postmodern attempt to redefine human rights has taken a dangerous and wrong track when it made self-definition a yardstick in today's thinking and legislation, focusing primarily on the issue of sexuality. Zsuzsa Mathe pointed out that identity today is increasingly reduced to the question of sexuality, seeking justification for a free, moral, uninhibited way of life, which inevitably leads to the disintegration of societies. A false, violently proselytizing religion of love is emerging, she said, with human rights activists from large NGOs and the politicians and celebrities who serve them as its "priesthood.”

We are increasingly witnessing the clash of these two worldviews: those who accept God's laws and those who wish to eradicate God from the world, which is most evident today in the militant demands of LGBTQ lobbyists and those who claim abortion as a human right. This perverse extension of rights leads to the erosion of the first generation of human rights, including right to life and freedom of conscience, which is primarily directed against Christians and Christian doctrine.

the director stressed.

Gergo Zoltan Varga, the communications director of the Szent Istvan Institute, also believes that the EU institutions and the UN are working to dismantle traditional values and a society based on Christianity, although it is difficult to say whether it is deliberate or accidental. Mr Varga said efforts to imagine a Europe without God will inevitably destroy it.

Whether we look at Hitler's Germany or Stalin's Soviet Union, which declared God dead, hundreds of millions of lives were lost. We have already 'tried' this twice in the 20th century, but it seems to be too old a lesson for Europe's leaders.

said Gergo Zoltan Varga. What they fail to take into account is the exponentially growing Muslim population, whose religion is as staunchly conservative on these controversial issues as Christianity. The difference is that Islam, as Father Henri Boulad said, has two main characteristics: it is radical and it is political, always seeking to unite religion, society, politics and culture. In the worst case scenario, if the Christian politicians in the leading seats of the EU are once again found to be Christians in name only and fail to stop these currents, they will be stopped by Islam," he stressed.