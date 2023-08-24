Important agreements were reached during the one-on-one meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungarian President Katalin Novak announced in a Facebook post.

Among other issues, the two countries have agreed to set up a direct presidential communication channel for the two presidents to be able to contact each other whenever needed.

The parties will start preparing a new document on the relations between the two countries as an outcome of the meeting.

In connection with the war and the war situation, Hungary promised further assistance. During the talks, the presidents discussed joint work on the case of children affected by the war and the Ukrainian president's peace formula initiative, the negotiations of which Hungary intends to join.

Last but not least, they also discussed the minority rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia and agreed to achieve progress as soon as possible, according to Hungarian President Katalin Novak's post.

Glad to welcome @KatalinNovak_HU in Ukraine.



I am grateful for President Novak’s visit and participation in the Third Crimea Platform Summit.



We discussed Ukraine’s EU and NATO integration, as well as ways to develop our bilateral relations.



🇺🇦🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/6DGZ5rJoqZ — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 23, 2023

To express his delight about Katalin Novak's visit, Ukraine's president took to Twitter, writing in his post that

I am grateful for President Novak’s visit and participation in the Third Crimea Platform Summit. We discussed Ukraine’s EU and NATO integration, as well as ways to develop our bilateral relations.

Cover photo: Katalin Novak and Volodymyr Zelensky (Source: Facebook)