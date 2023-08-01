időjárás 30°C Boglárka 2023. augusztus 1.
PM Orban makes big announcement

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
PM Orban makes big announcement

Hungary's government has again introduced a measure to combat inflation. The rate of the compulsory food price discounts have been raised to 15 percent and the range of products have also been expanded, PM Viktor Orban announced on social media.

As Magyar Nemzet wrote earlier, the compulsory food price discounts have been raised to 15 per cent from 1 August, and the range of products have also been expanded. In addition, the food price freeze that has been in place for 18 months will be phased out in a way that the compulsory discounts will include the products concerned. 

Cover photo: illustration (Source: Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ajánló

State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

State Secretary: Battlefield offers no solutions, only death

"The Hungarian government's position remains unchanged: instead of delivering weapons to Ukraine, we must deliver peace", the state secretary at the Hungarian foreign ministry has said.
Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

Hotline to be set up to report dangerous migrants

The public forum was convened following the shootings and explosions in Hajdukovo last Monday and Tuesday.
Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

Hungarian-Polish friendship in crosshairs: who foments discord?

Experts analyse whether the war in Ukraine has indeed poisoned a centuries-old alliance.
Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Sebastian Kurz on Tusvanyos speech: PM Orban is right!

Time has vindicated Hungary's position on the migration crisis, the former Austrian Chancellor has said.
If you can't win, celebrate your defeat

If you can't win, celebrate your defeat

The EU Commissioner is driven solely by stupidity and prejudice combined with a bigoted hatred of her own civilisation.
Minister of PM's Office: societies that suffered under Soviet rule far more strongly adhere to traditional European values

Minister of PM's Office: societies that suffered under Soviet rule far more strongly adhere to traditional European values

Striving to transfer as much power as possible to Brussels is the response of old EU member states to ideological debates, the minister pointed out.
Csépányi Balázs

Orbán és a Fradi: undorító párhuzam

A gyűlölet nem pálya!

