Hungary's government has again introduced a measure to combat inflation. The rate of the compulsory food price discounts have been raised to 15 percent and the range of products have also been expanded, PM Viktor Orban announced on social media.

As Magyar Nemzet wrote earlier, the compulsory food price discounts have been raised to 15 per cent from 1 August, and the range of products have also been expanded. In addition, the food price freeze that has been in place for 18 months will be phased out in a way that the compulsory discounts will include the products concerned.