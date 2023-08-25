időjárás 32°C Lajos , Patrícia 2023. augusztus 25.
2023. augusztus 25.
Government and opposition to clash at Tranzit festival

Viktor Orban to open political season today

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Viktor Orban to open political season today

Between August 24 and 27, Tranzit, a traditional right-wing get-together, will be held again in Tihany, offering a number of interesting political debates. On Friday, Megafon journalist Daniel Bohar will quiz Hungary's prime minister about the tasks facing the country.

Tranzit's weekend event in Tihany kicked off on Thursday evening. This year will be the first time for Viktor Orban to contribute with a presentation to the event. At 5:30 pm, Daniel Bohar, reporter of  Megafon, will talk with Hungary's prime minister about the tasks facing the country today.

The event will be streamed live by Tranzit on its Facebook page. But what is Transit? "Community, tradition, freedom" –says the motto on the cover of the journal published by the Kommentar Foundation since 2006. Based on these values, a series of events called Tranzit was launched in 2009, and it gradually evolved into Hungary's largest event that focuses on public life. The organizers' credo is to  strengthen dialogue on the most important issues affecting public life among actors in Hungarian culture, science, public life and economy. 

This year's Tranzit will host a string of debates

This year's event will feature a series of debates on the economy, the war and the challenges currently facing Hungarians in these tense times of war. After the opening of the political jamboree on Thursday evening, Antal Rogan, Minister leading the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office, will give a presentation on economic opportunities in the shadow of the Russian-Ukrainian war at 10.30 on Friday morning. In the afternoon, Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of the Hungarian oil company MOL, and Csaba Lantos, Minister of Energy, will discuss the possible sources of energy to Hungary. 

At 2pm, Gergely Gulyas, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office and Peter Marki-Zay, former left-wing candidate for prime minister, are to have an exciting talk about Hungary’s situation,

followed by a discussion between Csaba Domotor and Attila Mesterhazy, the founder of a new party, on the challenges of our time. On Saturday morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will speak about Hungary's potential foreign policy space. 

In the afternoon, Fidesz MEP Balazs Hidveghi will have a discussion with Momentum party MEP Marton Tompos on next year's European elections. Gabor Fodor and Zoltan Somogyi will take the stage to discuss the role of the European Union. Bence Retvari, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Interior Ministry, will debate with Gyorgy Laszlo Lukacs, leader of the opposition Jobbik party’s parliamentary group, on human resources policy. Most of the debates will be streamed live on the festival's Facebook page.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

President Novak: Hungarians help those in trouble

The head of state announced that five hundred Ukrainian children will be camping this week at the Elizabeth Camp at Lake Balaton.
PM Orban on wage increase: more, more, more, that's not enough

PM Orban on wage increase: more, more, more, that's not enough

We are ahead of a difficult autumn, with the goal of wage growth outstripping inflation, the Hungarian premier said.
He's right

He's right

Tucker Carlson is respected for what is truly America, being the representative of families, small towns, faith, communities, and tradition.
Rights activists for prostitutes and LGBTQ communities receive one million dollars

Rights activists for prostitutes and LGBTQ communities receive one million dollars

American money may have been used to help prostitutes in Hungary.
Katalin Novak and Volodymyr Zelensky reach important agreements

Katalin Novak and Volodymyr Zelensky reach important agreements

The Hungarian president and the Ukrainian head of state held one-on-one talks.
Even men are victims of rape by migrants

Even men are victims of rape by migrants

The migrant attacked the inebriated teen, who was hurrying home from a party, at a subway station.
Tóth Tamás Antal

Tovaris Pressman Moszkvába utazik

Pressman új műfajban utazik, maga is véleményíró publicista lett. Pedig nagykövetként többet is tehetett volna, és jobban is keresett valószínűleg.

