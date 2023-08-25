Viktor Orban to open political season today

Tranzit's weekend event in Tihany kicked off on Thursday evening. This year will be the first time for Viktor Orban to contribute with a presentation to the event. At 5:30 pm, Daniel Bohar, reporter of Megafon, will talk with Hungary's prime minister about the tasks facing the country today.

The event will be streamed live by Tranzit on its Facebook page. But what is Transit? "Community, tradition, freedom" –says the motto on the cover of the journal published by the Kommentar Foundation since 2006. Based on these values, a series of events called Tranzit was launched in 2009, and it gradually evolved into Hungary's largest event that focuses on public life. The organizers' credo is to strengthen dialogue on the most important issues affecting public life among actors in Hungarian culture, science, public life and economy.

This year's Tranzit will host a string of debates

This year's event will feature a series of debates on the economy, the war and the challenges currently facing Hungarians in these tense times of war. After the opening of the political jamboree on Thursday evening, Antal Rogan, Minister leading the Prime Minister's Cabinet Office, will give a presentation on economic opportunities in the shadow of the Russian-Ukrainian war at 10.30 on Friday morning. In the afternoon, Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of the Hungarian oil company MOL, and Csaba Lantos, Minister of Energy, will discuss the possible sources of energy to Hungary.

At 2pm, Gergely Gulyas, Minister of the Prime Minister's Office and Peter Marki-Zay, former left-wing candidate for prime minister, are to have an exciting talk about Hungary’s situation,

followed by a discussion between Csaba Domotor and Attila Mesterhazy, the founder of a new party, on the challenges of our time. On Saturday morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will speak about Hungary's potential foreign policy space.