Eric Hendriks: Western influence is declining in the world and there are a number of new centers gaining weight and gravity

Hungary is a tiny piece in the global geopolitical jigsaw, but in recent years it has built the most extensive links with the countries in the Eastern world. How can Hungary contribute to the strengthening of Europe in this respect?

So for Europe and the EU, it's very important to have a good relationship with other cultural regions and states that are surrounding Europe, and Hungary is at the forefront of making an outreach. For example, with Turkey and the Turkic states. So I think combining the benefits of a strong Western alliance with an open minded approach to a world that has many different cultural regions is the right approach. The best position for a small country is to be in a strong alliance on the one hand, and to reach out to other players outside on the other.

And this shouldn't lead to conflicts if political loyalty is separated from economic opportunities and all kinds of other cultural, intellectual and scientific relations,

There is so much we can learn from other people in the world whether it's science, technology, business or other fields without having to share a close economic and political union as we do in the European Union. The EU must accept this, and must not limit smaller countries in building relations outside Europe, as this is precisely what is needed in the 21st century.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at te Carmelite monastery on August 20, 2023 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Going back to China: Beijing's position is that it does not want to take over Washington's hegemonic role. Do you see any chance of this changing if there were a real opportunity for the Asian power to do so?

China is already the largest industrial producer on Earth, so in that regard, it is already number one. However, I don't think it is viable that China will take up a position that the US had in the '90s or just after World War II. I don't think there's any way for China within the foreseeable future to attain such an all-around leading position, which is a combination of political, cultural, economic, and scientific hegemony. Instead, what we can see is that the two major powers, China and the United States, have very different assets, and very different strengths. Although China is now the largest industrial exporter, it's still American media, American narratives that are influential on the world stage. Even in countries neighboring China, very few people draw on Chinese media output, Chinese cultural products or Chinese narratives. An excellent example is South Korea, which is very much dependent on China economically, yet you'll see that young people - just think of K-pop - will use English words to sound cool. This kind of coolness that America still retains continues to overpower Chinese cultural influence. So what we can see is an asymmetry of power types.

The US and China are the two largest geopolitical powers, but their power has a very different basis.

In the future, it is unlikely for a single world power to become the all-around leader the way America used to be. At least, I think this is a situation that will not return during our lifetime.

