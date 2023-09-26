időjárás 17°C Adalbert 2023. szeptember 27.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 17°C
Adalbert
2023. szeptember 27.
magyar

"Orban threatens Ukraine" - Hungary finds itself in cross-hairs once again

Magyar Nemzet
13 órája 13 órája
"Orban threatens Ukraine" - Hungary finds itself in cross-hairs once again

After Prime Minister Viktor Orban's speech to parliament at the start of the autumn session, the international press once again focused on Hungary.

Reuters highlighted a number of topics from the speech, including Sweden’s NATO membership and issues with Ukraine. “Orban also said Hungary was in no rush to ratify Sweden's NATO accession,” the news agency wrote. In his speech, Viktor Orban actually said that he saw no circumstance that would urge Sweden to join NATO, when he talked about a Swedish educational film discrediting Hungary. 

Hungary clashed with Ukraine over what it says are curbs on the rights of roughly 150,000 ethnic Hungarians to use their native tongue, especially in education,

the news agency wrote, simplifying the serious problems of ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia. "We do not support Ukraine in any issue in the international scene until it restores the laws that guarantee the rights of Hungarians," Reuters quoted PM Orban as saying.

"Hungary is a member of NATO and opposes Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but Orban, in power since 2010, has cultivated close relations with Russia," the news agency remarked.

Ukrainian newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, of course, also took note of Viktor Orban's remarks about Ukraine and the situation of Hungarian minorities in the country.

The title of the newspaper’s article made no secret of the paper's disapproval: “Orban has once again threatened Ukraine over the rights of the Hungarian minority.”

The authors of the article apparently resented the Hungarian prime minister's statement that Budapest will not support Ukraine's NATO membership until the rights of the Transcarpathian Hungarians are restored.

"We have seen that if Ukraine does not give up its desire to join NATO, then it is only a matter of time before we have to face another conflict which will also jeopardize all energy supplies from Russia. Because of this, we have raised our relations with Central Asia to a strategic and amicable level. In 2018 Hungary also joined the political and economic community of the Turkic Council as an observer. As a result neither the Russia-Ukraine war, nor the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipeline - presumably, a state-backed terrorist attack - have produced an insurmountable challenge in terms of Hungary's energy supplies," the news outlet picked out another section of the speech.

Meanwhile, the US business daily Bloomberg criticized Viktor Orban's statements on the Hungarian National Bank and the Hungarian government's fight against inflation.

The government now attempts to take credit for the measures aiming to rein in inflation, while it is increasingly in conflict with the central bank and its governor, according to the portal.

Energy prices and the Brussels sanctions have raised inflation in Hungary to such a degree that the central bank is unable to cope with it, Hungary’s premier said on Monday. "In the summer, the government adopted important economic decisions. The government’s goal is to bring inflation down to a single digit by the end of the year," Viktor Orban stated.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses parliament at the start of its autumn session (Photo: Zoltan Mathe)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Holttestet találtak az újpesti polgármesteri hivatalnál

Holttestet találtak az újpesti polgármesteri hivatalnál

origo.hu
Kár volt a bikini a Baywatch sztárjára, így is kilátszik mindene - kép

Kár volt a bikini a Baywatch sztárjára, így is kilátszik mindene - kép

origo.hu
A gasztroenterológus elárulta, melyik az az élelmiszer, amit sosem enne meg - Azt hisszük, hogy egészséges, pedig nem

A gasztroenterológus elárulta, melyik az az élelmiszer, amit sosem enne meg - Azt hisszük, hogy egészséges, pedig nem

life.hu
Budapest–Belgrád vasútvonal: Lázár János minisztériuma rendet tett a beruházás körül

Budapest–Belgrád vasútvonal: Lázár János minisztériuma rendet tett a beruházás körül

vg.hu
"Akármi történt megbocsátunk neked, csak gyere haza!" - családja sírva keresi az eltűnt ózdi villanyszerelőt

"Akármi történt megbocsátunk neked, csak gyere haza!" - családja sírva keresi az eltűnt ózdi villanyszerelőt

ripost.hu
Hímes tojásként kell vigyázniuk az ukránoknak az Abrams tankokra

Hímes tojásként kell vigyázniuk az ukránoknak az Abrams tankokra

vg.hu
Újabb utazásra vitte gazdag barátja Berki Mazsit

Újabb utazásra vitte gazdag barátja Berki Mazsit

origo.hu
Liverpool: Szoboszlai nyolc mutatóban lett a legjobb a West Ham ellen

Liverpool: Szoboszlai nyolc mutatóban lett a legjobb a West Ham ellen

nemzetisport.hu
Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

Nem várt problémákat okozhat a tanévkezdés miatti stressz(x)

she.life.hu
Minden létező gyógymódot kipróbáltál, időről időre mégis visszatér?

Minden létező gyógymódot kipróbáltál, időről időre mégis visszatér?

life.hu
Így gondoskodik a legnehezebb időszakban is vásárlóiról a Lidl(x)

Így gondoskodik a legnehezebb időszakban is vásárlóiról a Lidl(x)

origo.hu
Mozgásszervi panaszok? A BMM ortopéd és reumatológus szakorvosai segítenek(x)

Mozgásszervi panaszok? A BMM ortopéd és reumatológus szakorvosai segítenek(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Meloni begins fight against migration

Meloni begins fight against migration

Italy is suffering the most from the migratory pressure on Europe this year.
"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

"Any obstruction of our nuclear investments is seen as an attack on our sovereignty"

In the absence of a big increase in nuclear capacity, the European Union’s competitiveness will not improve and its climate goals will not be achieved, Hungary's FM pointed out.
Polish people do not want immigrants

Polish people do not want immigrants

In the run-up to the Polish elections and the upcoming referendum, the issue of migration has become particularly topical.
Hungary's President reveals problems of Transcarpathia Hungarians to Elon Musk

Hungary's President reveals problems of Transcarpathia Hungarians to Elon Musk

Hungary has a new ally in the freedom fight of families, the country's head of state has said.
"Russia is the last European empire”

"Russia is the last European empire”

Western influence is declining in the world and there are a number of new centers emerging with a gravitational pull.
PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

PM Orban: Hungary's opponents will make concurrent demands this autumn

We do not want to return to the Gyurcsany era! - Prime Minister Orban said in his speech at the start of parliament's autumn session.
idézőjelVélemény
Bayer Zsolt

Gelencsér, hát ezt el!

De nemcsak ezt, hanem mindent, amihez csak közötök volt.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu