PM Orban calls on Brussels for change in four key issues

Magyar Nemzet
54 perce 52 perce
PM Orban calls on Brussels for change in four key issues

In his recent post shared on Facebook, Hungary's prime minister has pointed out four key points. 

We need change in Brussels! - he wrote.

 

PM Orban has highlighted the following key points: 

  • We must create peace along Europe's borders! 
  • The task of the leaders in Brussels is not to push gender propaganda and migration, but to represent the people of Europe!
  • The bloc's common borders must be protected, and families must be supported! 
  • Brussels' double standards against the Poles and the Hungarians must be abolished!

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Photo: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

Ajánló

Tensions escalate on Lampedusa + videos

Tensions escalate on Lampedusa + videos

Rioting in the migrant camp and protests in the streets continue.
Rioting at Roszke eight years ago after Hungary closed its southern border – internal security expert evaluates past period

Rioting at Roszke eight years ago after Hungary closed its southern border – internal security expert evaluates past period

Events in the past eight years have shown that the right decision was made, PM Orban's chief advisor on internal security said.
Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Matteo Salvini would welcome cooperation with Viktor Orban

Right-wing alliance is needed to prevent the Left from winning, the Italian politician pointed out.
German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

German MEP gives away why they want to interfere in Polish elections

It isn't particularly surprising to see that attempts from abroad are being made to influence the Polish parliamentary elections.
Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Hungary achieves singular results with family policy

Fertility rates have gone up, while the proportion of working mothers has also increased.
That's where we are standing now

That's where we are standing now

Once upon a time there was a Europe.
Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Globális dízelhiány jöhet

Az olajtermelés csökkentése a dízel árát is megemelte, a finomítók pedig inkább más üzemanyagok előállítására fókuszálnak.

idézőjelVélemény
Felföldi Zoltán

Liberálisaink szellemi állapotáról

Az egyik oldalon határtalan egó, a másikon teljes szellemi kiüresedés.

