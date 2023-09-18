PM Orban calls on Brussels for change in four key issues

In his recent post shared on Facebook, Hungary's prime minister has pointed out four key points.
We need change in Brussels! - he wrote.
PM Orban has highlighted the following key points:
- We must create peace along Europe's borders!
- The task of the leaders in Brussels is not to push gender propaganda and migration, but to represent the people of Europe!
- The bloc's common borders must be protected, and families must be supported!
- Brussels' double standards against the Poles and the Hungarians must be abolished!