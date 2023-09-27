This is how the Visegrad countries would resolve Ukrainian grain issue

The four Visegrad countries - Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia - have asked the European Commission to introduce a refundable deposit on Ukrainian grain deliveries.

This measure would force traders not to withhold Ukrainian grain on European markets,

– Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny told a press conference after a meeting of the Visegrad countries' agriculture ministers in Znojmo, southern Moravia, on Tuesday. Mr Vyborny underlined that

traders would get their deposits back when the Ukrainian grain they'd transported leaves Europe via Baltic or Polish ports.

However, he said he would still prefer if the problem of Ukrainian grain exports was dealt with at a European level.

