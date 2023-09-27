időjárás 14°C Vencel 2023. szeptember 28.
This is how the Visegrad countries would resolve Ukrainian grain issue

Magyar Nemzet
12 órája
This is how the Visegrad countries would resolve Ukrainian grain issue

The four Visegrad countries - Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia - have asked the European Commission to introduce a refundable deposit on Ukrainian grain deliveries.

This measure would force traders not to withhold Ukrainian grain on European markets,

– Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny told a press conference after a meeting of the Visegrad countries' agriculture ministers in Znojmo, southern Moravia, on Tuesday. Mr Vyborny underlined that 

traders would get their deposits back when the Ukrainian grain they'd transported leaves Europe via Baltic or Polish ports. 

However, he said he would still prefer if the problem of Ukrainian grain exports was dealt with at a European level.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: Pixabay)

 

Ajánló

Shooting continues along southern border + video

Shooting continues along southern border + video

Locals told our paper that there is a sense of general disillusionment among the residents, as hardly a day goes by without gunfire.
Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

Hungarian patrols fired on by smugglers with Kalashnikovs + video

As luck would have it, no-one was injured in the hail of bullets from the smugglers.
Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

Ukraine could become EU member only at Hungary's expense

The war-torn country would divert all EU funds away from Central and Eastern European countries.
Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine's new minority law is discriminatory

Ukraine has repeatedly failed to take into account the proposals put forward by Hungarian organizations.
Hungary's President: The demographic ice age can only be tackled with a pro-family approach

Hungary's President: The demographic ice age can only be tackled with a pro-family approach

Having children will save the world, Hungary's President has said.
Meloni begins fight against migration

Meloni begins fight against migration

Italy is suffering the most from the migratory pressure on Europe this year.
Kis Ferenc

Külföldről pénzelt tehetségtelen ripacsok

Budapesten egy közveszélyes munkakerülő strómannal a főpolgármesteri székben négy éve tárják ország-világ elé, hogy milyen az, amikor a baloldal van hatalmon.

