Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája 1 órája
Crowds in big Western cities celebrate Israeli deaths + videos

At dawn on Saturday Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization launched its biggest attack on Israel in years. While the vast majority of the Western world has condemned the operation which caused hundreds of civilian casualties, a significant number of Arab countries took the Palestinians' side. In recent decades, large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been staged by local Muslim communities in the streets of big Western cities of countries that have opened their borders to migrants.

The rallies and protests have spread from the Netherlands to France and overseas, as the plenty of clips and photos taken of the demonstrations went viral on social media.

What's interesting about this is that these are precisely the countries that regularly accuse Hungary of anti-Semitism, yet people can celebrate the deaths of hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians on the streets of these countries.

In the backdrop of all this is clearly a policy that promotes open borders without any foresight or sense of responsibility, which has led to an influx of millions of migrants into these countries in recent decades. Hungary has been stressing the importance of border protection and stopping migration since 2010, and is one of the few European countries that is doing so in practice. In this respect, the current situation appears to validate the Hungarian government's policy.

@rajput.bhatti55

♬ original sound - Qamar Afzaal Bhatti

In both Amsterdam and Rotterdam, local Muslim - presumably from immigrant backgrounds - celebrated by waving Palestinian flags.

@fadiali90 #فلسطين🇵🇸 #freepalestine🇵🇸❤️ #fyp #family ♬ original sound - Fadi Ali

Fans of the Scottish Celtic F.C. were greeting their favorite football team with "Freedom for Palestine!" banners at this weekend's match. 

@faza8574 Les fans du Celtic Glasgow apportent leur soutien à la Palestine via deux banderoles. ✊🏽 #FREEPALESTINE VICTORY TO THE RESISTANCE !! » #🇵🇸 #Celtic #Palestine #🇵🇸 #palestine🇵🇸 #palestinetiktok ♬ original sound - 🎶🎧

In both London and Manchester, many football fans stood up for Palestine.

@ak_20048 palestine protest#palestine #freepalestine #uk#london#xybca ♬ Stand up - Zeda
@manchesterswp Protesting in Manchester today in support of the Palestinian resistance! Palestinians have a right to resist Israeli oppression. We stand with the Palestinian resistance and fight for an end to the racist Israeli apartheid state. #palestine #freepalestine #fypシ #fypage ♬ Trailer music intense like a movie - Platinum Notes

Sweden and Denmark, which recently found themselves in the crosshairs of the Muslim world because of the Quran burnings, have also seen similar protests.

@omar0ninez free Palestina #palestine🇵🇸 #palestine #stockholm #oslonorway ♬ الصوت الأصلي - وجع قلب
@denmark_live 49000 views 🔥🙌😍 Thanks everybody for another great live stream! This one were held in Copenhagen and they had one message: #freepalestine #palæstina Many came to my live stream and said hallo and loved to be in the video 🤗 #danmarklive #protestpalestine ♬ original sound - Danmark live

Of course, the European countries most favored by illegal migrants, namely France and Germany, also witnessed similar rallies and protests. 

@ssonnzvqgqu 🇫🇷 Paris, Demonstrations for the Palestinian people #capcut #motivation #foryoupage #palestine #gaza #israel #france #freepalestine #tension #war #nowar #foryoupage #fypage #foryou #fyp ♬ original sound - sonnynell12
@skynews #Clashes broke out after around 50 people gathered for a pro-#Palestinian #demonstration in #Berlin @Sky News ♬ original sound - Sky News

In both the United States and in Canada, many have come out in support of Hamas terrorists.

@forced.to.do.a.tiktok Palestinian protest in Montreal today🇵🇸 #fyp #freepalestine🇵🇸❤️ #mtl #protest #freepalestine #palestineفلسطين #palestinewillbefree #palestineforever ♬ original sound - forced.to.do.a.tiktok
@doctorvoodoo19 #palestine #protest #chicago #fyp ♬ original sound - Doctor Voodoo
@tonypeltier1998 Palestine protest in Washington, D.C. in response to the news of Israel declaring war on Hamas, October 8, 2023 #newsphotographer ♬ original sound - tonyp1998
@raja_sajawal #CapCut pro Palestinian protest in New York City FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸#foryoupage #foryou #trending #fyp #fypage #palestine🇵🇸 #israel🇮🇱 #foryou #breakingnews #standwithhumanity❣️❣️ ♬ original sound - Raja Sajawal Hussain

And in New York, the pro-Palestine demonstration held by local Muslim communities was also joined by many Americans.

Cover photo: Pro-Palestinian crowds clash with police in Berlin's Neukolln district on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas had fired a barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel from the Gaza Strip and dozens of its gunmen entered Israeli settlements (Photo: MTI/AP/DPA/Paul Zinken)

Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

Center for Fundamental Rights chief: Hungary may become Israel's European support hub

Left-wing wokeism has given rise to a new kind of anti-Semitism, the head of the Center for Fundamental Rights pointed out.
Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

Hungary FM: Two Hungarian Air Force planes evacuate 215 people from Israel

The information was only released once the planes reached safe airspace.
This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

This is why Austrians say Ukraine should not join the EU

The Austrian Freedom Party has lashed out at the EU's leadership on several issues.
„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre"

„What is happening in Israel is a combination of 9/11 and the Bucha massacre”

Israel's Ambassador in Budapest Yakov Hadas-Handelsman spoke about the attack against his country in an interview with Magyar Nemzet.
Andrzej Duda: European solidarity is but a fairy tale fostered by Brussels

Andrzej Duda: European solidarity is but a fairy tale fostered by Brussels

Poland's president delivered a scathing reproach to the EU's top bureaucrats in a recent interview.
"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

"This is Subotica, not the Gaza Strip," as migrants besiege the border + video

The southern side of Hungary's border fence has become a no-go zone, with gangs of people smugglers, criminals and migrants ruling in the forests.
Vélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Frei Tamás zseniálisan tette helyre a saját műsorában Friderikuszt

Nem sikerült Fridi trükkje.

