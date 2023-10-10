At dawn on Saturday Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist organization launched its biggest attack on Israel in years. While the vast majority of the Western world has condemned the operation which caused hundreds of civilian casualties, a significant number of Arab countries took the Palestinians' side. In recent decades, large-scale pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been staged by local Muslim communities in the streets of big Western cities of countries that have opened their borders to migrants.

The rallies and protests have spread from the Netherlands to France and overseas, as the plenty of clips and photos taken of the demonstrations went viral on social media.

What's interesting about this is that these are precisely the countries that regularly accuse Hungary of anti-Semitism, yet people can celebrate the deaths of hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians on the streets of these countries.

In the backdrop of all this is clearly a policy that promotes open borders without any foresight or sense of responsibility, which has led to an influx of millions of migrants into these countries in recent decades. Hungary has been stressing the importance of border protection and stopping migration since 2010, and is one of the few European countries that is doing so in practice. In this respect, the current situation appears to validate the Hungarian government's policy.

In both Amsterdam and Rotterdam, local Muslim - presumably from immigrant backgrounds - celebrated by waving Palestinian flags.

Fans of the Scottish Celtic F.C. were greeting their favorite football team with "Freedom for Palestine!" banners at this weekend's match.

In both London and Manchester, many football fans stood up for Palestine.

Sweden and Denmark, which recently found themselves in the crosshairs of the Muslim world because of the Quran burnings, have also seen similar protests.

Of course, the European countries most favored by illegal migrants, namely France and Germany, also witnessed similar rallies and protests.

In both the United States and in Canada, many have come out in support of Hamas terrorists.

And in New York, the pro-Palestine demonstration held by local Muslim communities was also joined by many Americans.

Cover photo: Pro-Palestinian crowds clash with police in Berlin's Neukolln district on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas had fired a barrage of rockets into southern and central Israel from the Gaza Strip and dozens of its gunmen entered Israeli settlements (Photo: MTI/AP/DPA/Paul Zinken)