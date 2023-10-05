időjárás 21°C Aurél 2023. október 5.
Hungary's Orban praised by global press

Manninger Miksa
2 órája
Hungary's Orban praised by global press

Orban's victory over Brussels - reads the headline of a piece published by Il Giornale, and spotted by the Hungarian Mandiner portal. The Italian conservative daily writes that the European Commission is preparing to allocate some €13 billion in direct funding to Hungary. The article points out that the EU is trying to get unanimous support for its planned budget augmentation at year's end and - in this contexts - it underlines that

time is running out, and Orban is inching closer to a personal victory.

The Financial Times has also mentioned the fact that EU funds could arrive in Hungary on condition that Budapest agrees to support Ukraine. According to the British paper, the EU's goal is to get the support it needs to increase the budget, but that

would be a victory for PM Orban, who has repeatedly said that he will not agree to the expansion of the EU's budget, so long as Hungary's access is blocked.

Retired colonel Douglas Macgregor, former advisor to the Trump administration's defense secretary, decorated combat veteran and author of five books, has penned an op-ed for The American Conservative. In his article, he writes about

Volodymyr Zelensky's fall from international grace, which he says is a result of the lack of military success on Ukraine's part.

He describes Hungary's PM Orban as "wise and smart" for rejecting the general narrative that disparages Russian military forces.

 

Cover photo: Prime Minister Orban arriving at the Civic Picnic of the Civic Foundation for Civic Hungary at the Dobozy Mansion in Biečs, on September 9, 2023. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Ajánló

Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

Brussels squeezes through its migration deal unobtrusively

The new part of the migration pact was approved without any prior consultations or preparation, after only 13 minutes of debate.
PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

PM Orban's political director: Everyone is dissatisfied with performance of Brussels leadership

Conservative political forces gathered in Rome on September 29-30 to discuss the future of Europe and launch preparations for the EP elections.
"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

The Biden administration, in effect, owns Ukraine.
"I quite openly threatened them," says FM

"I quite openly threatened them," says FM

Hungary's FM would sack an ambassador interfering in the domestic politics of another country
"Ukraine's ethnic communities also sacrifice their lives on the front lines"

"Ukraine's ethnic communities also sacrifice their lives on the front lines"

"They want to push us into a second-rate role," Fidesz MEP Andrea Bocskor said, with regard to the situation of Transcarpathia's ethnic Hungarians.
Hungary also a winner of Robert Fico's victory

Hungary also a winner of Robert Fico's victory

Sovereign politics based on national values and interests has triumphed in Slovakia.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Horn Gábor csúnyán leleplezte a komplett baloldalt

Ez bizony bukta volt.

