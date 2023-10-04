"Zelensky is planning his eventual exit"

The Ukrainian counter-attack has failed to deliver what was hoped for, and the rainy weather of autumn is nearing, making it impossible to carry out ground operations. Could the Ukrainians be capable of one last major offensive in the coming weeks?

Kyiv’s forces are exhausted. They can do no more than launch, small, limited attacks designed to create the illusion of remaining strength. Meanwhile, Moscow is building at least 200-300 kilometers of new rail lines according to open sources including imagery: one leg begins at Burne [in Donetsk] and terminates in Malovodne.

This will shorten the distance from Rostov on Don to Mariupol, eliminating exposure to Ukraine frontline shelling.

A new line will run directly from Mariupol to Berdiansk on the coastline. The line will then run from Berdiansk to Melitopol. In summary, these improvements will provide redundancy to the rail logistics support to Donetsk by avoiding the Kursk bridge. Russian military rail lines (logistics) will be beyond the range of the [US] HIMARs , but still vulnerable to the [British] Storm Shadow, and, potentially, the [US] ATACAMS. However, this activity also suggests their ability to sustain an offensive on a much larger scale in the future.