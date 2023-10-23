időjárás 20°C Gyöngyi 2023. október 23.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 20°C
Gyöngyi
2023. október 23.
magyar

Romanian nationalists celebrate with violent anti-Hungarian provocation

Magyar Nemzet
54 perce
Romanian nationalists celebrate with violent anti-Hungarian provocation

On Sunday around 200 members of Romania's nationalist organizations gathered at the Uz Valley military cemetery to mark Romanian Army Day with an openly anti-Hungarian banner reading "Hungarians, go back to Mongolia where you came from", several Transylvanian news portals reported.

The march to mark Romanian Army Day (October 25) was organized three days earlier on Sunday by the nationalist National Path (Calea Neamului) and Orthodox Brotherhood (Fratia Ortodoxa) groups.

Their call, posted on social media, was in response to what they described as huge pressure from Hungarian political organizations on the authorities to remove more crosses they had erected.

Mihai Tarnoveanu, head of the Nation's Way ((Calea Neamului) organization, visited the cemetery in Uz Valley with some of his followers during the week. According to a video he shared on social media, the 151 wooden crosses arbitrarily erected on July 8 to replace the 50 concrete ones removed at the end of June following a court order were coated with wax and wood preservatives in preparation for winter.

On the crosses, they fixed plaques carrying the words "Romanian hero" (Erou roman) and the colors of Romania's national flag. The larger cross was inscribed "In memory of the heroes of the Romanian army" and a Romanian flag was wrapped around the bottom. According to Harghita Nepe online, Sunday's commemoration was attended by buses from several Moldovan counties and Bucharest. Police officers, gendarmes and the riot police (SMURD) were also present.

According to a photo-rich report published by the Szekelyhon news portal, the participants in Sunday's march also carried an openly anti-Hungarian banner with the slogan "Hungarians, go back to Mongolia where you came from," in incorrect Romanian spelling. In reference to the Romanian invasion of 1919, the banner also said:

Hungary is not on the map of Europe.

It also contained an incoherent, incorrect Romanian text, which - in English translation - reads as follows: 'The barbarian Hungarians arrived in our lands in 1290 with the intention of plundering. Subsequently, the Mongol-Hungarians also brought their families here," the news portal wrote. Those participants also carried a previously used banner, which said: 

"Some things are eternal. Transylvania is a Romanian land."

The crowd of about 200 people, waving Romanian flags and mostly dressed in Romanian costumes, marched into the cemetery, where a laid table was awaiting them. According to the Maszol.ro news portal, the loudspeakers kept blaring Romanian military songs and the Romanian national anthem. They held an Orthodox ceremony and read out the names of Romanian heroes whose remains are believed to be buried in the Uz Valley cemetery. Those in attendance responded to each name by shouting "Present!".

According to the news portal, Mihail Tarnoveanu said that they would do anything to keep the wooden crosses in place. In his anti-European and anti-foreigner speech, he also spoke out against foreign guest workers, stressing that "Romania belongs to Romanians and must remain the homeland of Romanians." He also underlined that Romanian history was being marginalized in Romanian schools, and he criticized the teaching of Jewish history and the Holocaust. The commemoration continued with a candle-lighting ceremony and a communal meal.

In its coverage, Szekelyhon emphasized that at the end of the ceremony, those present raised a Romanian flag on the exact same flagpole upon which Hungary's national flag had been raised on August 26, at a ceremony organized by the Sânmartin (Csikszentmarton) municipality in memory of Hungarian soldiers buried in the cemetery.

The red-white-green Hungarian flag was no longer on the pole at the start of the Romanian commemoration on Sunday, the news portal wrote. 

The international military cemetery in the depopulated settlement of Uz Valley in Harghita County's Sânmartin, has been the scene of a Romanian-Hungarian conflict for four years. On Romanian Heroes' Day 2019, thousands of Romanians forced their way into the cemetery to attend the Orthodox consecration of a Romanian plot and monument, which hundreds of Szeklers have tried to prevent by forming a human chain, unsuccessfully. 

In a summary published on June 12, 2019, the National Office for the Memory of Heroes (ONCE), which comes under Romania's defense ministry, clarified that the Romanian troops whose names are regularly read out at commemorations by Romanian nationalists were not buried in the Uz Valley cemetery. 

Cover photo: Uz Valley cemetery (Photo: MTI/Nandor Veres)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: Terepszemle - fotó

Orbán Viktor: Terepszemle - fotó

origo.hu
Döbbenetes: gépfegyverrel vigyáz fürdőző gyerekeire az Izraelben tartózkodó Robert C. Castel - fotó

Döbbenetes: gépfegyverrel vigyáz fürdőző gyerekeire az Izraelben tartózkodó Robert C. Castel - fotó

origo.hu
Mintha nem is ő lenne: dicséretekkel árasztották el a követők Tóth Andi új külsejét

Mintha nem is ő lenne: dicséretekkel árasztották el a követők Tóth Andi új külsejét

metropol.hu
Izrael Állam üzent a Gáza mellett kiálló Greta Thunbergnek

Izrael Állam üzent a Gáza mellett kiálló Greta Thunbergnek

hirtv.hu
Sztárban Sztár leszek!:Tóth Gabit új szerelme is elkísérte a műsorba - Fotó

Sztárban Sztár leszek!:Tóth Gabit új szerelme is elkísérte a műsorba - Fotó

ripost.hu
Emlékművet avattak Wittner Mária tiszteletére

Emlékművet avattak Wittner Mária tiszteletére

hirtv.hu
Palacsintázni vitte Gyurcsány Ferencet Vlagyimir Putyin - fotó

Palacsintázni vitte Gyurcsány Ferencet Vlagyimir Putyin - fotó

origo.hu
Marozsán Fábián újabb karriercsúccsal lépked előre a világranglistán

Marozsán Fábián újabb karriercsúccsal lépked előre a világranglistán

origo.hu
Keresztényellenes kirohanást tett Pankotai Lili + videó

Keresztényellenes kirohanást tett Pankotai Lili + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Izrael visszaszólt Greta Thunbergnek

Izrael visszaszólt Greta Thunbergnek

magyarnemzet.hu
Hogy lesz-e idén fehér karácsony, már most lehet tudni

Hogy lesz-e idén fehér karácsony, már most lehet tudni

magyarnemzet.hu
Botrány Kleinheislerék rangadóján, a magyar csapattársa ájultan esett össze

Botrány Kleinheislerék rangadóján, a magyar csapattársa ájultan esett össze

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Migrant smugglers increasingly aggressive at Hungary's southern border + video

Migrant smugglers increasingly aggressive at Hungary's southern border + video

In the south, human smuggling is being organized by the Afghan Taliban.
Hungary is an independent, civil democracy, largely thanks to 1956

Hungary is an independent, civil democracy, largely thanks to 1956

Current Hungarian generations enjoy everything that the heroes of 1956 fought for, said Arpad Janos Potapi, the state secretary for national policy.
Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

Terror pervades Europe since mass migration, intelligence expert says

The intelligence expert says that only political will can prevent terrorist attacks across Europe.
Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

Mandatory migrant quotas inconceivable for Hungary

Brussels' migration policy is a failure and is likely to become the source of even more severe problems in the future with the new arrivals as a result of the Hamas attack on Israel, says Hungary's Christian Democratic parliamentary group leader.
Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

Centuries-old Bulgarian-Hungarian friendship blown up on US orders

The extra tax imposed on the transit of natural gas to Hungary is causing a serious domestic political crisis in Sofia.
Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

Budapest Balkans Forum on Tour: More than just talk about the Balkans

Ahead of the eighth Budapest Balkans Forum, participants will tour Balkan countries to gain as much experience as possible.
idézőjelVélemény
Szőcs László

Ötvenhatom, ötvenhatod, ötvenhatunk

Keressünk magunknak helyi hősöket, Brusznyai Árpádokat, Wittner Máriákat!

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu