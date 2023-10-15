This side of hell

According to the Global Terrorism Index, the trends in the Western world are as follows: between 2007 and 2022, 885 out of the more than 137,000 terrorist attacks worldwide were carried out in this region, or 0.65 percent of all attacks, while last year, authorities reported 40 attacks with a death tool of 19. All this is shocking and alarming because we are not living in a war zone, which is essentially the hotbed of terrorism.

How does this come up now? Well, there is war. And just as we now live our lives on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram or anywhere else in the online space, in the same way, war is taking place not only where the actual armed conflict is, but – if you like – wherever its initiators seek to extend their fight.

Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and all social media platforms have imported into the Western world not only the experience of global communication, but also the experience of killing – because those who want to send a message with their killing use these platforms as deterrence. I'll be honest: ever since the war broke out in Israel, spending long days in the middle of the flood of news, I've seen the horrors of the world that make hell seem like an exotic corner in the Bahamas. And I toss and turn sleeplessly in bed, all the while thinking that I owe thanks to God that I can still toss and turn sleeplessly, with my family and loved ones being safe and sound. And at this moment, what my eyes see is just upsetting me, and I'm not living through it. But how long will this security last?

A few days ago, Hamas, in control of the Gaza Strip, sent a clear message, calling on the entire Muslim community worldwide to fight. Eric Zemmour, the leader of the French right-wing Reconquete party, said they were being pushed towards jihad and to be prepared to die a death of martyrdom. In his view, France and the whole of Europe are in a similar danger as Israel, since there are pro-Hamas immigrants all over the continent who want to destroy the entire West.

And, as I pointed out, social media platforms have imported the war, or more precisely, only a whiff of it so far: anti-Semitic demonstrations, sometimes ending in violence, have been staged in major European cities in support of the Palestinians. Here in Hungary and in Budapest, a number of people wanted to express their support for Hamas in front of the foreign ministry building, until Viktor Orban made it clear that no pro-terror demonstrations would be allowed in this country.

Hungary has been pilloried in the EU since 2015 for its consistent and clear stance on illegal migration. Hungary came under heavy fire for erecting the border fence, which leftist ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany tried to cut through with pliers. Today, this fence protects not only Hungarians from migrants armed with guns trying to reach Western Europe, but also those living on this side of the continent. A sensible person would think that this is as it should be, but common sense has long since disappeared from Brussels. They are again calling for mandatory quotas and creating migrant ghettos in member states. It is as if they've gone insane. Perhaps they have, but one thing is certain: we do not have to import everything, including their insanity, through social media.

As for the sharp criticism... The leaders in Brussels have still not come to terms with our fence and our position of rejecting the quota under all circumstances. Probably because we had an alternative, or more precisely, a solution, as opposed to the pseudo-humanistic, impotent decision-making there. They will have it on their conscience. What is happening east of us now may be held up by this very fence. And they probably know that it's good as long as the fence is under fire from critics.

Everyday occurrence - Hungarian neighborhood police officers captured migrants at the southern border fence (Photo: Delmagyarorszag/Janos Torok)