Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Shocking Details: Hungarian-Israeli Teenage Girl Hides Under Bed, Terrorists Set Fire to House + video

The Hungarian weekly Hetek interviewed Osnat Weiss, a Hungarian-Israeli woman whose 18-year-old Hungarian-Israeli niece and her mother were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists from Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7. In the exclusive interview, the woman said that she was first in contact with her niece's mother at the time of the Hamas attack, who told her on the phone that there were terrorist all over the kibbutz where they lived. When they got cut off, Osnat texted her 18-year-old niece Noga, who wrote that the gunmen had broken into their home and that she was hiding under the bed.

They are still here, they've set fire to the house,

she texted her aunt. 

Two of her sisters, hiding in another place, survived the attack. They were in contact with their sister, and later said that Noga couldn't breathe because of the smoke and had to make an escape from the house through the window. But when outside, the terrorists spotted her and took her hostage, just like her mother, Shiri.

The father, Ilan, also a Hungarian-Israeli dual national, has been listed as missing. He left home the same morning because neighbors asked for his help. He hasn't been seen since.

Osnat  said her other brother, Amir, and his wife were killed by terrorists while hiding in the safe room in their home. The jihadists threw a hand grenade into the room, injuring them both. Before they died, they had the strength to say goodbye to surviving family members who lived in the same kibbutz.

The aunt, Osnat, told Hetek that it was just luck that she decided at the last minute not to visit her brother for the holiday. Had they traveled there, she and her children could also have fallen victim to Hamas terror. The terrorist burnt to the ground the house where they were supposed to stay. 

Osnat also used the interview as an opportunity to thank the Hungarian ambassador and embassy staff in Israel for treating her like a family member from the very first moment and for giving them all the help and support they needed.

Cover photo: Following the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist organisation Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, an Israeli woman in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, near the Gaza Strip, salvages belongings from a damaged house on October 27, 2023 (Photo: MTI/AP/Maya Alleruzzo)

A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

A Four-Year-Old Kid could Replace Volodymyr Zelensky

Everyone at the Kremlin was rolling with laughter at the US state secretary's surreal idea.
Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

Ursula von der Leyen: Enlargement at the Top of EU agenda

"Enlargement is at the top of the agenda of the European Union. It is a time of global turbulence, so we must strengthen the unity and the security of our continent," the European Commission head said.
Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

Serbia Toughens Action Against Migrants Along Border with Hungary - exclusive report

No longer tolerating the situation, Serbia rounds up illegal migrants in a bid to crack down on people smugglers.
Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Hungary-Serbia Cooperation Agreement on Border Protection; Major Raids Under Way in Serbia

Interior ministry personnel found weapons, ammunition, psychoactive substances and uniforms in several settlements in Vojvodina, Serbia.
Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Leader of Vojvodina Hungarians Departs

Istvan Pasztor, leader of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, died at the age of 67.
Building Football Fields to Stop Migrant Crime

Building Football Fields to Stop Migrant Crime

Swedes come up with quite astonishing ideas to protect children.
idézőjelVélemény
Szentesi Zöldi László

Népi írók üldöztetése 1945-ben

A kommunisták taktikai okokból lépéseket tettek a támadások lecsillapítására.

