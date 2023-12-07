Hungary: European Commission's Pfizer Deal Laced with Corruption

"The European Commission's procurement of the Pfizer vaccine has been surrounded by suspicions of corruption. It is obvious that these shots were ordered and forced on member states in unnecessarily large quantities," the Hungarian Government Information Center said in response to a request from Magyar Nemzet, after it emerged that Pfizer and BioNTech had filed a lawsuit against the Hungarian government back in January this year over the purchase price of some of the Covid-19 vaccines.
According to documents obtained by Politico, the plaintiffs are demanding the payment of three million BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines costing approximately sixty million euros.
As we reported earlier,after preliminary talks in March 2021 with the head of Pfizer on the procurement of a coronavirus vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen, virtually agreed the details by text message with the pharmaceutical giant's CEO Albert Bourla. An investigation into the deal, worth around €35 billion, was launched in January 2022, but the European Commission president's team failed to find the text messages in question.