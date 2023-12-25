időjárás 12°C Eugénia 2023. december 25.
Eugénia
2023. december 25.
Liberal 'Democracy' Bares Its Teeth

Magyar Nemzet
59 perce
Liberal 'Democracy' Bares Its Teeth

The headquarters of Poland's public broadcaster were seized by physical force, and in Colorado the Democratic Supreme Court has banned the most likely Republican candidate from running.

In Poland, after the formation of the opposition government, "democracy" has set in, and the new cabinet is taking over the country's public television by force, Tamas Pindroch, senior analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, told Hír FM radio. He emphasized that Poland will serve as a great litmus test in the coming weeks and months, revealing how the new liberal-green coalition is imposing its will by sheer physical force, and the EU is not speaking out against this, despite European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova being on site. 

US Democrats are using every means at their disposal to make life for the right wing's only candidate with any character, Donald Trump, impossible," Mr Pindroch recalled. Besides the Democratic Supreme Court's decision in Colorado, they are attacking the former president with numerous procedures. "Our message to Ambassador Pressman is to look around in his own country first, before lecturing us. Why is he not addressing these attacks on Trump, why is he denouncing our sovereignty protection bill? Hungary is under attack because its sovereigntist government is not acting in line with globalist interests. The Hungarian right represents the nation, whereas American progressives represent their ideology, not the American nation!" - he explained. 

The Center for Fundamental Rights turned 10 this year, their director of EU research Attila Kovacs said. In the last ten years, its activities in the legal field, in the public realm and, more recently, in the international arena have made the Center a major player both in Hungary, and internationally. This construction will continue next year, with an ever wider spectrum and ever greater intensity, and 2024 will be a very busy year: EP and local elections in June, Hungary's EU Presidency in the second half of the year, the formation of a new European Commission, and all this is not unconnected to the US presidential race to take place in November," Mr Kovacs said.

Today in Brussels, anyone who talks about peace, a ceasefire, some kind of solution to the armed conflict - namely the Russian-Ukrainian war  - and not about further bloodshed, is being stigmatized, the EU Research Director said. In 2023, everything we heard about in 2022 has gone up in smoke: a swift Ukrainian victory and Russia's economic and military collapse. The responses we hear from Brussels are just empty political slogans, smoke and mirrors. In geopolitical terms, the European Union became marginalized, which is the responsibility of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," Attila Kovacs said. 

You can watch the broadcast by clicking HERE

Cover photo: illustration (Photo:MTI) 

Ajánló

Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

Poland Faces Violent Takeover by Soros-Led Left Wing, Policy Chief Says

One doesn't need to search too hard to uncover ties to Soros in the new Polish government, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's political director says.
What Queen Elizabeth II Never Said At Christmas

What Queen Elizabeth II Never Said At Christmas

In search of the hidden meaning of the English phrase for Christmas well-wishing.
Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

Viktor Orban Shares Photo of Christmas Preparations

The prime minister takes time off to make gingerbread with his grandchildren.
Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels Pours Money Into Ukraine While Blocks Funds For Hungary

Brussels is bent on bypassing Hungary and supporting Ukraine with huge sums of cash.
PM Orban: We Must Overhaul Brussels

PM Orban: We Must Overhaul Brussels

We had a festive interview with Hungary's prime minister.
Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

Why Donald Tusk Wiped Out Public Media

Donald Tusk and his circles have broken the law in Poland to such an extent that as soon as they relinquish power, they will have to go to jail, and they know it.
Csépányi Balázs

Orbán véresszájú ellenfele karácsonykor is keményen politizált

Verhofstadt nem hazudtolta meg önmagát.

