időjárás 1°C Mária 2023. december 8.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 1°C
2023. december 8.
magyar

Macron Extends Warm Welcome to PM Orban in Paris + video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája
Macron Extends Warm Welcome to PM Orban in Paris + video

French President Emmanuel Macron extended a warm welcome to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who arrived for a working dinner at the Elysée Palace on Thursday evening.

The meeting covered issues such as support for Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the reform of the European Union.

– France can be a crucial partner for us on several issues, given that the European Union is ripe for change. Hopefully, Mr. Macron himself can be a partner in this," said Rajmund Kiss, head of the Diplomatic Workshop at Mathias Corvinus College (MCC), in response to a question by the daily Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

We may envision a different Europe; we believe in nation-states, while the French president believes in a federal Europe. However, I am confident that, in terms of next year, President Macron and PM Orban can reach certain compromises, such as deciding who will lead the European Commission,

− the expert said. 

 

Cover photo: Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris (Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Orbán Viktor: Felkészülés az EU-csúcsra Macron elnökkel Párizsban - fotó

Orbán Viktor: Felkészülés az EU-csúcsra Macron elnökkel Párizsban - fotó

origo.hu
Borzalmasan szétplasztikáztatta magát, egyre visszataszítóbb az Oscar-díjas színésznő

Borzalmasan szétplasztikáztatta magát, egyre visszataszítóbb az Oscar-díjas színésznő

origo.hu
Meglopták Tóth Andit, ordítozva őrjöng az énekesnő

Meglopták Tóth Andit, ordítozva őrjöng az énekesnő

metropol.hu
Több embert őrizetbe vettek a brjanszki iskolai lövöldözés nyomán

Több embert őrizetbe vettek a brjanszki iskolai lövöldözés nyomán

hirtv.hu
Drágább lesz az ásványvíz - így spórolhatsz rajta!

Drágább lesz az ásványvíz - így spórolhatsz rajta!

mindmegette.hu
Európa be fog hódolni az iszlámnak – vallja a volt német kémfőnök

Európa be fog hódolni az iszlámnak – vallja a volt német kémfőnök

mandiner.hu
Újabb részletek derültek ki Meggyes Dávid és Stana Alexanda szakításáról

Újabb részletek derültek ki Meggyes Dávid és Stana Alexanda szakításáról

origo.hu
Gyaloglással fogyni? Naná, hogy lehet! Edzéstervet is mutatunk hozzá

Gyaloglással fogyni? Naná, hogy lehet! Edzéstervet is mutatunk hozzá

mindmegette.hu
Kovács Péter tudja, hogy mi a gond a női kézilabda-válogatottnál

Kovács Péter tudja, hogy mi a gond a női kézilabda-válogatottnál

magyarnemzet.hu
A fiatalok pénzügyi forradalma - okos döntésektől a gazdag jövőig

A fiatalok pénzügyi forradalma - okos döntésektől a gazdag jövőig

mandiner.hu
Túl sokat stresszelsz? A szervezeted jelzi, ha ideje megállni(x)

Túl sokat stresszelsz? A szervezeted jelzi, ha ideje megállni(x)

life.hu
Ajándékozz kényeztetést és ragyogást karácsonyra: tökéletes arcápolók minden bőrtípusra(x)

Ajándékozz kényeztetést és ragyogást karácsonyra: tökéletes arcápolók minden bőrtípusra(x)

life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary FM: Instability in Africa Could Trigger New Waves of Migration Toward Europe

Hungary FM: Instability in Africa Could Trigger New Waves of Migration Toward Europe

The pressure of migration continues to increase primarily due to armed conflicts spreading across the world.
Hungary: European Commission's Pfizer Deal Laced with Corruption

Hungary: European Commission's Pfizer Deal Laced with Corruption

The vaccine manufacturer filed a lawsuit against the Hungarian government.
Hungary FM Retorts Ambassador's Accusations

Hungary FM Retorts Ambassador's Accusations

Peter Szijjarto also found a comical element in the US diplomat's criticism.
Volodymyr Zelensky to Meet Viktor Orban in Person?

Volodymyr Zelensky to Meet Viktor Orban in Person?

The head of the Ukrainian president's office called Hungary's foreign minister by phone.
Pressman Threatens Hungary Over Ukraine's EU Membership

Pressman Threatens Hungary Over Ukraine's EU Membership

Once again, the US ambassador to Budapest tries to meddle in Hungary's domestic affairs.
EU Interior Ministers View Video on Attacks Against Hungary's Border + video

EU Interior Ministers View Video on Attacks Against Hungary's Border + video

The representatives of several member states confirmed that they will step up police presence for Christmas markets due to heightening terrorist threats.
idézőjelVélemény
Ádám Attila

A Helsinki Bizottság Soros-doktrínája

Kádár, Apró, Dögei felültek sírjukban és örvendeznek: hazaáruló szellemeik feltámadtak és itt kísértenek közöttünk.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu