Macron Extends Warm Welcome to PM Orban in Paris + video

French President Emmanuel Macron extended a warm welcome to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who arrived for a working dinner at the Elysée Palace on Thursday evening.

The meeting covered issues such as support for Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the reform of the European Union.

– France can be a crucial partner for us on several issues, given that the European Union is ripe for change. Hopefully, Mr. Macron himself can be a partner in this," said Rajmund Kiss, head of the Diplomatic Workshop at Mathias Corvinus College (MCC), in response to a question by the daily Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

We may envision a different Europe; we believe in nation-states, while the French president believes in a federal Europe. However, I am confident that, in terms of next year, President Macron and PM Orban can reach certain compromises, such as deciding who will lead the European Commission,

− the expert said.