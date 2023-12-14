időjárás 4°C Szilárda 2023. december 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 4°C
Szilárda
2023. december 14.
magyar

Migrants Beat Up Saint Nicholas in Germany

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
2 órája
Migrants Beat Up Saint Nicholas in Germany

State police in Germany are looking for a group of migrants who are suspected of beating up a man dressed in a Saint Nicholas costume on his way to a celebration, writes the international V4NA news agency. 

The 54-year-old victim was due to make an appearance at an event in Kassel on December 6, when he was attacked by a gang of young migrants.

The victim, Rainer B, said the gang was made up of several teenagers aged around 15 with a migrant background. He told the police that they began to throw insults, calling him a "bastard" and a "fat man". The youngsters tried to force him to take off his red costume, yelling that they are Muslims and that Germany is their country, the man told the daily Hessische Allgemeine.

The victim noted that several passers-by witnessed the attack and instead of intervening, they laughed and applauded the migrant attackers.

After he lodged a complaint with the authorities, the case was taken over by the state security agency.

Despite the atrocity, the man made it to the event, although his costume was torn in several places. He said the incident would not stop him from dressing up for the children again next year. However, in the future he will carry pepper spray to protect himself.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI/EPA/Allison Dinner)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Tűz ütött ki a Műegyetemen, egy ember súlyosan megsérült

Tűz ütött ki a Műegyetemen, egy ember súlyosan megsérült

origo.hu
A Bermuda-háromszög területét vizsgálták, borzalmas felfedezést tettek

A Bermuda-háromszög területét vizsgálták, borzalmas felfedezést tettek

origo.hu
Az égi társulathoz költözött, elhunyt a magyar színművész

Az égi társulathoz költözött, elhunyt a magyar színművész

borsonline.hu
Rácsok mögött tölti a karácsonyt az Amnesty-vezér testvére + videó

Rácsok mögött tölti a karácsonyt az Amnesty-vezér testvére + videó

hirtv.hu
Az időutazás létezik, ez a bizonyítéka rá a tudósoknak

Az időutazás létezik, ez a bizonyítéka rá a tudósoknak

ripost.hu
Újabb budapesti színházi botrány

Újabb budapesti színházi botrány

hirtv.hu
Kinézett az űrállomás ablakán, megfagyott a vér az ereiben attól, amit látott

Kinézett az űrállomás ablakán, megfagyott a vér az ereiben attól, amit látott

origo.hu
Döbbenetes fordulat: ő lehet a Manchester United bukott edzőjének az utódja

Döbbenetes fordulat: ő lehet a Manchester United bukott edzőjének az utódja

origo.hu
A túlsúly, a diéta és az emésztőrendszeri betegségek is csökkenthetik a vasszintet a szervezetedben(x)

A túlsúly, a diéta és az emésztőrendszeri betegségek is csökkenthetik a vasszintet a szervezetedben(x)

life.hu
Az E.ON által üzemeltetett naperőmű megújuló energiaforrást biztosít az AGC Glass Hungary számára(x)

Az E.ON által üzemeltetett naperőmű megújuló energiaforrást biztosít az AGC Glass Hungary számára(x)

origo.hu
5+1 karácsonyi csomagküldési tipp a Magyar Postától (x)

5+1 karácsonyi csomagküldési tipp a Magyar Postától (x)

life.hu
Játsszon kvízjátékunkkal és jusson el ön is páros belépőink egyikével Mága Zoltán XVI. Budapesti Újévi Koncertjére!

Játsszon kvízjátékunkkal és jusson el ön is páros belépőink egyikével Mága Zoltán XVI. Budapesti Újévi Koncertjére!

kvizjatek.magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

Hungary: No To Ukraine's EU Accession, Yes To Partnership

Six out of ten Hungarians agree with the government's position.
Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Regional Development Minister: We Have Many Goals We Can Finally Achieve + Video

Under the EU's cohesion policy, Hungary could claim up to 10.2 billion euros in reimbursement.
Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

Connectivity Crucial for Hungary's Political and Economic Strategy, Orban's Policy Chief Says

"Pulling this off will be a real feat of Hungarian ingenuity," the Hungarian prime minister's political director said at the launch of the Hungarian edition of his new book on connectivity as a Hungarian strategy.
Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Poll Gauges Hungarians' View on Ukraine's EU Accession

Even leftist voters, as many as three-quarters, believe that Hungary's eastern neighbor is unprepared for EU membership.
Hungary FM: If Facts and Rules Meant Anything, Hungary would Long Ago Have Access to EU Funds

Hungary FM: If Facts and Rules Meant Anything, Hungary would Long Ago Have Access to EU Funds

Member states supporting EU enlargement are a minority, the head of the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry told a press conference.
PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

PM Orban Shares Details of Exchange with Zelensky + video

In an exclusive podcast interview, Hungary's prime minister talks about the EU, Ukraine and football.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Váratlan helyről kaptak sistergős balegyenest Dobrevék

Te is, fiam, Brutus?

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu