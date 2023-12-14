Solely an Ethnic Hungarian Political Party is Capable of Asserting the Interests of Hungarians Living in Serbia

Viktor Orban received you in the Carmelite monastery on November 10. What did you discuss?

The prime minister received me a few days after my father's tragic death, and we reaffirmed the long-standing alliance between the Hungarian government and the VMSZ. We also discussed specific issues that are important for the survival and development of the Hungarian community in Vojvodina. These are not necessarily matters to deal with at prime ministerial level, but I asked for Viktor Orban's personal help in extending the opening hours of the Horgos-Roszke border crossing point number two. Ten days later, this border crossing was open around the clock.

(Photo: MTI/MTVA/PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

With regard to the Szeged-Subotica railway line, I asked the prime minister to ensure that a passenger-friendly timetable is introduced for the train service. A few days later I spoke with Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar, and at the same time we also handled these matters on the Serbian side. On November 28, the first train left, according to a timetable we had agreed on. The third topic concerned the continuation of the economic development program launched in 2016. I asked the prime minister to allow us to announce a new call for applications after a pause of three years due to the difficulties caused by the pandemic and the war. The call opened at the end of November, and Hungarians in Vojvodina can apply for funds amounting to four billion Hungarian forints.

VMSZ will have to face a number of challenges in the coming period. Perhaps the most important of these is the declining Hungarian population in the Carpathian Basin, and this also applies to Vojvodina. What is the response of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians to this?

Gaining a strong presence in parliament is crucial in order to have our interests represented and to facilitate the prospering of the Hungarian community here in our motherland and in our mother tongue. Economic development support, the scholarship system, the Europa College, which has been operating in Novi Sad (Ujvidek) for almost a decade, as well as the infrastructural developments, which are primarily implemented with the help of the Hungarian government all serve this goal. However, it is also important to be present in the parliament and the government in Belgrade, to secure Serbian resources for these endeavors.

After his speech at the Tusvanyos Festival in Romania, Viktor Orban encouraged Hungarian organizations operating outside the country's borders to examine their legal systems for ways to adapt local variations of the tax and loan relief and housing subsidies Hungary grants to families with children. Has VMSZ explored this issue?

"Yes. In the way of receiving these subsidies, the Serbian government has never indicated any intention of obstructing the process. I am confident that we will find a way to implement these schemes even though Serbia is not a member of the European Union. That is yet another reason to have a strong representation of Hungarian interests in Belgrade and to establish solid working relations with the political power in Serbia.

In the fall, there were numerous occasions when immigrants were firing guns in a turf war in the vicinity of the settlements along the border, but these have now stopped due to the action of the Serbian Ministry of the Interior. Many commenters on social media, were of the opinion that it was cleared up because of the election campaign. Is this true?

"I can refute that, as Serbia is a country where some sort of election is taking place every year. If the authorities had taken action only because of the campaign, then there would have been several instances of ending the migrant violence since 2015, but unfortunately this was not the case. All along, we have firmly demanded that the state fulfill its basic duty of ensuring the population's safety. What we had said earlier has now been proven right: if the Serbs wanted to establish order, it could be achieved in two weeks. The authorities have broken the chain of human smuggling networks. It is no longer possible to enter these border settlements without being checked by police. There is no alternative to having a constant police presence in the area. In the last eight years, VMSZ was the only Serbian parliamentary party to call for this.

If public opinion polls are correct, it may happen that Aleksandar Vucsic cannot form a government on his own. Is it possible that VMSZ will be the party tipping the scale in the formation of the government?

This is also conceivable, but the most important thing now is to maximize the number of votes so that there is a Hungarian future in Vojvodina. The post-election parliamentary mathematics will show what our mandate numbers will be sufficient for. I think that the aforementioned cooperation benefited the relationship between the two countries and the Hungarians of Vojvodina, so we definitely want to continue it.

How many mandates would you be satisfied with?

It is crucial that we be able to maintain an independent parliamentary group in Belgrade and keep the number of seats in the provincial parliament. As VMSZ shapes its own politics independently, our candidates are standing for elections independently. It would be important to be free of any coalitional constraints in the matter of parliamentary work. In recent weeks, we have conducted a very intense, powerful, fast-paced campaign, covering the all of Vojvodina, so we are confident that we will gain even more seats than we currently have. In the last elections, only one mandate was missing for Aleksandar Vucsic's party and the VMSZ to form a government independently. And VMSZ lacked only 65 votes to gain a sixth mandate. We learned at our own detriment then, that every vote counts.

There are a large number of Vojvodina Hungarians living in Hungary. What is your message to them?

I would like to ask Vojvodina Hungarians living in Hungary to come home on the third Sunday of Advent, spend a weekend together with their families a week before Christmas, and support the only Hungarian and the only Vojvodina list, the list of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ), so that we can continue the work so important to the community with appropriate authorization. No one else will undertake the representation of Vojvodina Hungarians but us, and support is needed.

Cover photo: Balint Pasztor, Acting President of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ) (Photo: Miklos Teknos)