France Awakens from Migration Delirium

The results also showed that supporters of the National Rally party led by Jordan Bardella were the most averse with 94 percent, closely followed by voters of Eric Zemmour's conservative party with 92 percent.

Germany sinks further with migrant masses

While the French are waking up, in Germany the Social Democrat-Green-Liberal government has pushed the much-debated citizenship law through the federal parliament. In future, foreigners will generally be able to obtain citizenship after just five years in Germany, instead of the previous eight. In special cases, expedited naturalization will also be possible after 36 months of residence in Germany. Children of foreigners who have lived in Germany for more than five years will automatically receive a German passport.

Under the plans, older migrants who have lived in Germany for a longer period will not have to prove their command of the German language and will not have to pass a naturalization test. In 2022 - the last year with up-to-date data available - 170,000 Muslim migrants were naturalized. The main countries of origin included Syria (around 50,000), Turkey (around 14,000), Iraq and Romania (around 7,000 each).

Experts estimate that a total of around 2.5 million foreigners will be eligible to apply for a German passport and obtain the right to vote. This number includes hundreds of thousands of migrants who entered Germany illegally in 2015 and 2016.

The draft has been sharply criticized by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), as well as by the Alternative for Germany (AfD). Alexander Dobrindt, CSU parliamentary group leader, slammed the proposal, saying

the government is selling out the German passport.

Mariana Harder-Kuhnel from AfD stressed that

the rules for obtaining German citizenship should be tightened, not relaxed further. A German passport should be earned through serious evidence of economic and cultural integration.

What the federal government is about to do will only help organized crime, enabling people smuggling networks to recruit more clients, the AfD argues.

Initially, the Liberals, the smallest party in government, raised serious concerns and firmly stated that they would vote against the citizenship law in the Bundestag, but on Friday, they obediently agreed to take this big step.

Cover photo: Illegal migrants register after arrival in Europe (Photo: MTI/EPA/ANSA/Donato Fasano)