időjárás °C Bódog 2024. január 14.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Bódog
2024. január 14.
magyar

Fulfilled Prophecy – Brusselites Can Do Anything + video

Munkatársunktól
36 perce
Fulfilled Prophecy – Brusselites Can Do Anything + video

Tamas Molnar or Thomas Steven Molnar, a Hungarian-born historian and philosopher who emigrated to the United States, published a notable book in 1990 with the title  L'Europe entre parentheses. In his book, he expressed concern the Brussels bureaucracy would grab all the powers and initiatives and would sanction and punish sovereign countries that set up their own models and try to go their own ways. Molnar was worried that Brussels intended to create a uniform, culturally bland and neutral Europe deprived of national interests and national features.

Although these thoughts were put to paper 25 years ago, what we are experiencing right now is exactly what Molnar predicted. At the same time, we might have to set about learning what exactly the term new "democracy" means. It means that if a sovereign, independent – God forbid right-wing – government is in power that follows its own model, then the bureaucrats in Brussels label it autocratic, dictatorial and all the rest.

As Tamas Molnar foresaw 25 years ago, Brussels resorts to sanctions, withdraws funds, and all the hysteria comes. If in this way, they manage to unseat a government that pursues national interests and the new government meets all the requirements set by Brussels, then, strangely enough, the country is immediately regarded democratic and the rule of law is seen as restored. That the rule of law is restored and democracy is booming is indicated by the move that new government in line with Brussels immediately encloses the rule of law, democracy and constitutionality in parentheses.

That's what socialist Pedro Sanchez did in Spain. His party unconstitutionally formed a coalition with the Catalan independence movement – which is a violation of the constitution in Spain – despite the fact that in the election campaign Sanchez repeatedly pledged that he would never do anything like that. As breaking his promise was the only way for him to stay in power, he went back on it – entailing no consequences at all.

Let's take a look at Poland. Donald Tusk and his allies are true Brusselite scoundrels betraying their country. He outright violated Poland's constitutionality and the rule of law and inserted them in parentheses. He used the police and his goons to occupy Poland's public television, radio and state news agency. As the next step, the former interior minister and his deputy, both lawmakers of the now opposition PiS party, were arrested and  handcuffed in the president's office. Meanwhile, Brussels has remained silent, smiling with approval. 

Because this is possible when a left-wing, pro-Brussels government is in power.

Anything is possible then. This is supposed to be the new democracy that we should learn. However, I strongly advise against learning it and we should never let it happen in our country.

Cover photo: Zsolt Bayer (Photo: screenshot/Videa)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Lövöldözésig fajult két társaság vitája Újbudán

Lövöldözésig fajult két társaság vitája Újbudán

origo.hu
Itt a váratlan orosz üzenet a német kancellárnak

Itt a váratlan orosz üzenet a német kancellárnak

origo.hu
Most jelentette be Sebestyén Balázs: ő lesz a harmadik műsorvezető Vadon Jani helyett

Most jelentette be Sebestyén Balázs: ő lesz a harmadik műsorvezető Vadon Jani helyett

borsonline.hu
Nógrádi György: Bajban lehet Ukrajna, az USA számára perifériára fog kerülni

Nógrádi György: Bajban lehet Ukrajna, az USA számára perifériára fog kerülni

mandiner.hu
A botox természetes alternatívája olcsó, bárki számára elérhető és felveszi a harcot a ráncokkal

A botox természetes alternatívája olcsó, bárki számára elérhető és felveszi a harcot a ráncokkal

life.hu
A német kormánnyal szembeni elégedetlenség rekordot döntött

A német kormánnyal szembeni elégedetlenség rekordot döntött

vg.hu
Krausz Gábor elmondta, milyen a kapcsolat Hannaróza és Mikes Anna között

Krausz Gábor elmondta, milyen a kapcsolat Hannaróza és Mikes Anna között

origo.hu
Váratlan hírek érkeztek a hatalmasat bukó sportolóról, akit mentőhelikopterrel vittek el

Váratlan hírek érkeztek a hatalmasat bukó sportolóról, akit mentőhelikopterrel vittek el

origo.hu
A dán zászlón kívül mindegyiket betiltaná Dánia

A dán zászlón kívül mindegyiket betiltaná Dánia

magyarnemzet.hu
Mutatjuk, melyik készülék fogyasztja a legtöbb energiát

Mutatjuk, melyik készülék fogyasztja a legtöbb energiát

vg.hu
A volt magyar szövetségi kapitány kihagyatta a tizenegyest a játékosával + videó

A volt magyar szövetségi kapitány kihagyatta a tizenegyest a játékosával + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Ismerős szponzor a szerbeknél a Magyarország elleni Eb-meccsen

Ismerős szponzor a szerbeknél a Magyarország elleni Eb-meccsen

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Soros-Allied Brusselites Remain Complicitly Silent About Poland

Soros-Allied Brusselites Remain Complicitly Silent About Poland

Recent years have made clear that Brussels’s application of double standards against politicians and member states on purely political grounds is a common phenomenon, constitutional lawyer says.
Hungary's Left Is Bent on Importing Poland's Chaos

Hungary's Left Is Bent on Importing Poland's Chaos

Ex-PM Ferenc Gyurcsany has already threatened with locking up those on the right.
MEP: Brussels's Blaring Double Standards Show Re Polish Events + video

MEP: Brussels's Blaring Double Standards Show Re Polish Events + video

Precisely those who have been the most vocal in the past about the rule of law are suddenly silent.
PM Orban: We Must Achieve Change in Brussels

PM Orban: We Must Achieve Change in Brussels

"There's no chance of convincing the progressive, liberal elite."
Migration Costs Weigh Heavily On German Taxpayers

Migration Costs Weigh Heavily On German Taxpayers

If Berlin continues to admit migrants, it will create an even bigger hole in the economy.
"We Must Win, We Must Defend Poland!" + Video And Photo Gallery

"We Must Win, We Must Defend Poland!" + Video And Photo Gallery

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in Warsaw, demanding the release of two imprisoned politicians.
idézőjelVélemény
Sitkei Levente

Örökös háború

Tajvan úgy érzi, a megszálló vörösökkel üzletel.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu