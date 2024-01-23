Hungary FM Sends Strong Message To Donald Tusk + Video

– Hungary is a sovereign country, whether Donald Tusk likes it or not, so it has the right to represent its own position on the Ukraine war, which is that peace is needed as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in Brussels on Monday, criticising the Polish prime minister's recent remarks. According to a statement issued by the Hungarian foreign ministry, Mr Szijjarto emphasized that during his visit to Kyiv, Donald Tusk "showed a complete lack of respect and attacked the Hungarian government's position on the Ukraine war with derogatory words", accusing Hungary of "betraying Europe and being un-European," describing the country as "the darkest place in political hell."
Now, of course, we have seen what's happened in Poland in the past few weeks. We saw the Polish rime minister's concept of democracy. We see how opposition politicians are being imprisoned in Poland. We see that there is no tolerance whatsoever for opinions that differ from those in power, from the government,
− FM Szijjarto emphasized.
– But the fact is that we must pose the question of what kind of behavior prevails in Europe? What sort of approach is it that only deems one opinion acceptable? What type of behavior is it that does not tolerate, accept, or acknowledge that there may be other opinions on a given matter? - he asked.