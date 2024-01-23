Hungary FM Sends Strong Message To Donald Tusk + Video

The prohibition of sanctioning individuals simply because they have a different opinion on a particular issue is, and should be, one of the fundamental values of the European Union, FM Szijjarto pointed out, adding that labeling an opinion as un-European just because it differs from one's own is contrary to this principle.

The fact is, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, that in Europe everyone has the right to their own opinion and express their own views, therefore no one can be sanctioned, no one can be labelled as anti-European, and certainly no one can be thrown in jail,

− he said.

FM Szijjarto concluded by emphasizing that the events of the past weeks, months and years clearly indicate that there is no battlefield solution to the Ukraine war. This is why Hungary continues to stand for peace and refuses to switch to a pro-war position, Hungary is a pro-peace position. In our view, we need a ceasefire as soon as possible, we need to start peace negotiations as soon as possible, he said.

– Hungary is a sovereign country that has the right to express its own opinion, and to represent its own position (...) We insist on the achievement of peace in Ukraine as soon as possible, even despite Donald Tusk having a different opinion and a pro-war view.

Cover photo: FM Peter Szijjarto (PhotoFotó: AFP/John Thys)