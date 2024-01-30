időjárás °C Gerda , Martina 2024. január 30.
Gerda, Martina
2024. január 30.
Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA
2 órája
Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

In Ireland, the ongoing protests against the continuing influx of migrants threaten to escalate. The fate of many Irish people is uncertain.

The stabbing of schoolchildren in Dublin by a migrant, which occurred a few weeks ago, has triggered violent protests against the Irish government’s liberal migration policy. Immigration continues to be a major concern, keeping tensions high in the country. In December, for instance, an empty hotel in Rosscahill, County Galway, in western Ireland, was set on fire shortly before it was due to house almost 100 asylum seekers. Tensions have also flared up in the small town of Roscrea in central Ireland, V4NA news agency reports.

Recently, when the owners of the only local hotel, Racket Hall, announced a twelve-month contract to accommodate asylum seekers in their 40-room, four-star establishment, protests erupted. The plan aimed to reserve 160 beds for migrants.

Within hours of the announcement, hundreds of protesters gathered to block the hotel. Due to the days-long demonstration, police have only managed to allow 17 migrants into the hotel through a safe corridor.

We have children at home who are afraid to go out on the street or see their friends at night because they find these people intimidating,

– complained one parent, quoted by V4NA.

 

Cover photo: Illegal migrants (Photo: MTI/EPA-EFE/Miguel Barreto)

Ajánló

War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

War As Scare Tactic Constitutes Part of "Big Transformation"

A right-wing breakthrough is presented as a threat to people in Europe, with some voices saying that this would lead to the European Union falling apart.
Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

Think Tank Chief: United, Right-Wing Forces Are Unstoppable

The Center for Fundamental Rights hosts Spanish right-wing Vox party politician for roundtable discussions on Spanish and Hungarian congruity.
Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Important First Step Made in Improving Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations + Video

Hungary's state secretary for foreign affairs spoke about a future meeting between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
An Orban-Zelensky Meeting Also Topic of Discussions + Video

An Orban-Zelensky Meeting Also Topic of Discussions + Video

Ukraine has passed successive laws since 2015 curtailing the rights of the Hungarian minority.
Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

Hungary FM: Former Rights Need to be Reinstated in Transcarpathia

During his visit to Transcarpathia, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sat down for talks with Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after visiting the cemetery in Uzhhorod (Ungvar).
US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

US Ambassador Pressman Hosts Hungarian Public Personalities at Dinner

Apart from RTL presenters and Partizan media staff, 3-time Olympic gold fencing champion Aron Szilagyi, poet and playwright Peter Zavada and theater director Jakab Tarnoczi were also among the guests.
Vélemény
Gajdics Ottó

Ungváry, a politikai aktivista

Azzal is beérném, ha a történész nem viselkedne úgy, mint egy ócska komcsi propagandista.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
