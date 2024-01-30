Irish Revolt Over Migration Pressure + Video

The stabbing of schoolchildren in Dublin by a migrant, which occurred a few weeks ago, has triggered violent protests against the Irish government’s liberal migration policy. Immigration continues to be a major concern, keeping tensions high in the country. In December, for instance, an empty hotel in Rosscahill, County Galway, in western Ireland, was set on fire shortly before it was due to house almost 100 asylum seekers. Tensions have also flared up in the small town of Roscrea in central Ireland, V4NA news agency reports.

Recently, when the owners of the only local hotel, Racket Hall, announced a twelve-month contract to accommodate asylum seekers in their 40-room, four-star establishment, protests erupted. The plan aimed to reserve 160 beds for migrants.

Within hours of the announcement, hundreds of protesters gathered to block the hotel. Due to the days-long demonstration, police have only managed to allow 17 migrants into the hotel through a safe corridor.

Roscrea, Co. Tipp📍



Turnout of hundreds here at Racket Hall which today saw tense scenes between Gardaí and protestors opposing migrants moving to the hotel



Local organiser warned the crowd of the bait-and-switch tactic of families to later be swapped for dozens of single males pic.twitter.com/k9VFkU0EPQ — The Burkean (@TheBurkeanIE) January 15, 2024

We have children at home who are afraid to go out on the street or see their friends at night because they find these people intimidating,

– complained one parent, quoted by V4NA.

