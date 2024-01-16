JM: Rule of Law Is Just a Political Tool + video

"Yet again, Brussels is applying double standards regarding Hungary. Instead of the rule of law, what is needed is legal competitiveness," Bence Tuzson told Hir TV's Napi Aktualis program. The minister of justice pointed out that legally speaking there is no way of excluding Hungary from the upcoming round of the rotating EU Presidency.

"Of course, any process can be blocked, if not by legal, then by political means, however, I don't think blocking Hungary across the board is in the interest of a significant number of European countries,"

the minister emphasized.

He noted that a shift is slowly happening, as everyone realizes that what Hungary continues to be subjected to can similarly be applied against other countries as well, thereby setting a precedent.

Cover photo: Hungary's Justice Minister Bence Tuzson (Photo: MTI/Peter Lakatos)