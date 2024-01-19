PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

We can expect a busy year in Hungary from a diplomatic point of view, Viktor Orban told public radio in his regular Friday morning interview. Moldova's prime minister is scheduled to arrive next week and the government is preparing for the rotating EU presidency. Regarding Robert Fico's visit to Hungary, PM Orban highlighted that these meetings strengthen bilateral Slovak-Hungarian relations, noting that Slovakia's prime minister was elected for the fourth time and the two countries have held 33 bilateral meetings.
"The return of old warriors always gives a boost to bilateral relations," Viktor Orban said, adding that prospects for cooperation with Romania's new prime minister are also looking good. "Today, Slovak-Hungarian relations are essentially characterized by positive elements only. He pointed out that a working group has been set up on how to further improve the lives of Hungarians and Slovaks living along the border.
PM Orban recalled that Vietnam's prime minister also paid a visit to Hungary. Analyses put Vietnam among the ten fastest developing countries, he highlighted. "There are big economic potentials there. We are now working to complement trading with investments. We have agreed to supply more Hungarian products under easier conditions, PM Orban said. He noted that they had a very cordial meeting, adding that Vietnam is one of the countries committed to peace, saying exactly what Hungarians are saying.