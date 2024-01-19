időjárás °C Márió , Sára 2024. január 19.
2024. január 19.
PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

Magyar Nemzet
2 órája 42 perce
PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

In his regular Friday interview with public radio, PM Orban spoke about diplomatic and economic tasks facing Hungary, the European Parliament elections in June, and the EU's situation.

We can expect a busy year in Hungary from a diplomatic point of view, Viktor Orban told public radio in his regular Friday morning interview. Moldova's prime minister is scheduled to arrive next week and the government is preparing for the rotating EU presidency. Regarding Robert Fico's visit to Hungary, PM Orban highlighted that these meetings strengthen bilateral Slovak-Hungarian relations, noting that Slovakia's prime minister was elected for the fourth time and the two countries have held 33 bilateral meetings.

"The return of old warriors always gives a boost to bilateral relations," Viktor Orban said, adding that prospects for cooperation with Romania's new prime minister are also looking good.  "Today, Slovak-Hungarian relations are essentially characterized by positive elements only. He pointed out that a working group has been set up on how to further improve the lives of Hungarians and Slovaks living along the border.

PM Orban recalled that Vietnam's prime minister also paid a visit to Hungary. Analyses put Vietnam among the ten fastest developing countries, he highlighted. "There are big economic potentials there. We are now working to complement trading with investments. We have agreed to supply more Hungarian products under easier conditions, PM Orban said. He noted that they had a very cordial meeting, adding that Vietnam is one of the countries committed to peace, saying exactly what Hungarians are saying. 

Migrants and LGBTQ activists are not allowed to come

Speaking about the EP elections forthcoming in the EU in early June, he noted that there are many leaders who want to survive. "When there is no election, you can prevaricate, but when there is an election, you have to talk to the people. But people don't understand the jargon that is used in Brussels. You must start speaking a language that people understand," the Hungarian prime minister pointed out. Commenting on Ursula von der Leyen's speech at the European Parliament, he pointed out that the Commission president finally admitted what Brussels' trouble was with the Hungarians: we do not allow migrants into the country and LGBTQ activists into educational institutions.

No amount of money can buy migrants' way into Hungary and LGBTQ propagandists' way into our schools,

PM Orban underlined, stressing  that these issues are more important than money. It has long been known that what was being put forward about EU payments was all nonsense, he noted, naming migration, gender and war among the actual problems.

 

The prime minister recalled that the nation phenomenon in the West is at best a few hundred years old, while in Hungary it goes back a thousand years. "Our national consultation shows that there is still a sense of communion, which is a huge advantage," Mr Orban pointed out adding that more than one and a half million people had returned the questionnaires, not simply triggering a positive response, but action. Overcoming the difficulties of recent years together has strengthened the Hungarians' abilities and the consultation proves that we are still a strong country, the PM posited. 

 

Wage increases and 13th month pension

"I see a real chance of Hungary being at the forefront of economic growth in Europe. The take away is that it's good to have EU money, but it's not a lot of money compared to the size of the Hungarian economy," the PM said, adding that "we not only receive funds from the EU, but we also have to pay into the common budget, so on balance the net is much less than the gross amount. The government already had a six-year program to increase teachers' salaries, and this EU money will enable us to achieve this in three years, which is why EU money is important".

"The ultimate goal is to see the benefits of this program having a positive effect on our children, while the whole country respects its teachers. Teaching can now be quite an attractive career," the prime minister said, noting that there is no need to fear pay hikes: a three-year wage increase program had been launched for nurses, which will be completed this year. What needs to be paid more attention to is the 13th month pension. "Every year we have serious discussions with the finance minister about whether it is possible, and there will certainly be opportunity to make this happen this year," he stressed.

In 2024, the PM said,

finding the right balance between supporting growth and containing inflation is key.

The minister for economic affairs is responsible for growth and has to find this balance. The risk of inflation climbing is minimal, he noted, saying that the common goal is to facilitate the calm gradual growth of the economy, and stressed that the government has also compiled a targeted package to support further growth. 

 

 

Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio M1 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Tóth Tamás Antal

„Ki a f…szt érdekel ?” – így beszél Trianonról egy Németországban élő nemzetáruló

„Magyarország megérdemelte” – hangzik el a magyarellenes, uszító posztban.

