PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

Wage increases and 13th month pension

"I see a real chance of Hungary being at the forefront of economic growth in Europe. The take away is that it's good to have EU money, but it's not a lot of money compared to the size of the Hungarian economy," the PM said, adding that "we not only receive funds from the EU, but we also have to pay into the common budget, so on balance the net is much less than the gross amount. The government already had a six-year program to increase teachers' salaries, and this EU money will enable us to achieve this in three years, which is why EU money is important".

"The ultimate goal is to see the benefits of this program having a positive effect on our children, while the whole country respects its teachers. Teaching can now be quite an attractive career," the prime minister said, noting that there is no need to fear pay hikes: a three-year wage increase program had been launched for nurses, which will be completed this year. What needs to be paid more attention to is the 13th month pension. "Every year we have serious discussions with the finance minister about whether it is possible, and there will certainly be opportunity to make this happen this year," he stressed.

In 2024, the PM said,

finding the right balance between supporting growth and containing inflation is key.

The minister for economic affairs is responsible for growth and has to find this balance. The risk of inflation climbing is minimal, he noted, saying that the common goal is to facilitate the calm gradual growth of the economy, and stressed that the government has also compiled a targeted package to support further growth.