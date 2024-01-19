időjárás °C Márió , Sára 2024. január 19.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Márió, Sára
2024. január 19.
magyar

PM Orban: New World Economic System Offers Enormous Opportunities for Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
PM Orban: New World Economic System Offers Enormous Opportunities for Hungary

"Asia’s rise is unstoppable, and in this new world economic system, we see enormous opportunities for Hungary," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stressed after talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The representatives of the two countries signed multiple agreements at their meeting in the Carmelite monastery on Thursday. 

Hungary's prime minister recalled that 

Hungary's policy of opening up to the East stemmed from the idea that we felt that the world was going to change rapidly, that the balance of power would shift, and that Hungary would have to give a response of some kind to the rise of Asia.

In this respect, the visit of Vietnam's prime minister is extremely important for Hungary, as he came from a continent whose rise is unstoppable, and within it Vietnam itself is undergoing a phase of unprecedented development. It is easy to predict that the country will be among the winners of the period ahead of us, PM Orban added.

ORBÁN Viktor; PHAM MINH CHINH
Photo: Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko

All such transformation presents both opportunities and risks, PM Orban highlighted.

In this new world economic system we see enormous opportunities for Hungary, because the Hungarians as a  people have their origin in the East. We belong to the West, but come from the East. We understand that world, and the values that are important there are also important for the Hungarians: respect, coequality, family and serving our nation,

Hungary's prime minister said.

Cover photo:  In the photo released by the PM's Press Office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh give a press statement after their meeting at the Carmelite monastery on January 18,  2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Deutsch Tamás: Eddig hazudott, de most kibukott az igazság Ursula von der Leyenből

Deutsch Tamás: Eddig hazudott, de most kibukott az igazság Ursula von der Leyenből

origo.hu
Nagy a baj: francia fegyveresek miatt hozott drámai döntést Oroszország

Nagy a baj: francia fegyveresek miatt hozott drámai döntést Oroszország

origo.hu
5 rossz szokás, amivel terjesztheted a vírusokat

5 rossz szokás, amivel terjesztheted a vírusokat

mindmegette.hu
Szomorkodnak a szomszédban, amiért nem indul újabb eljárás Magyarország ellen

Szomorkodnak a szomszédban, amiért nem indul újabb eljárás Magyarország ellen

mandiner.hu
Súlyos állapotok Békásmegyeren, a lakók már a Tescóba is alig mernek lemenni sötétedés után - fotók

Súlyos állapotok Békásmegyeren, a lakók már a Tescóba is alig mernek lemenni sötétedés után - fotók

metropol.hu
Emmanuel Todd francia történész megszólalt az orosz-ukrán háború ügyében

Emmanuel Todd francia történész megszólalt az orosz-ukrán háború ügyében

mandiner.hu
Sírva reagált Kecskés Enikő a szakításról szóló hírekre - videó

Sírva reagált Kecskés Enikő a szakításról szóló hírekre - videó

origo.hu
Halálos lövöldözés volt az Aldiban, kitört a pánik, a pénztáros lett az egyik áldozat

Halálos lövöldözés volt az Aldiban, kitört a pánik, a pénztáros lett az egyik áldozat

mindmegette.hu
Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

Egy egyszerű nátha is okozhat íz- és szaglásvesztést(x)

life.hu
Karnátaka állam (x)

Karnátaka állam (x)

travelo.hu
Mit ne csináljon, ha megállítja a rendőr? + videó

Mit ne csináljon, ha megállítja a rendőr? + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Így kergette meg az ukrán csapásmérő egységet az orosz pilóta + videó

Így kergette meg az ukrán csapásmérő egységet az orosz pilóta + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

PM Orban: No Money Can Buy Migrants' Way Into Hungary + Video

Hungary's prime minister gave an interview on public radio.
Belgian EU Presidency Through Hungary's Prism

Belgian EU Presidency Through Hungary's Prism

Following Belgium, it's Hungary's turn to assume the EU rotating presidency. Similar to Belgium, Hungary's presidency will also take place under special circumstances.
His Second Trip Was Budapest: Why The Orban-Fico Meeting Was Significant

His Second Trip Was Budapest: Why The Orban-Fico Meeting Was Significant

The Slovak prime minister's recent visit was analyzed by Agnes Vass, a researcher at the Hungarian Institute of Foreign Affairs.
Fidesz MEP: Brussels' Aggressive Political and Power Ambitions Override Everything

Fidesz MEP: Brussels' Aggressive Political and Power Ambitions Override Everything

For years, the Brussels bureaucracy has been delivering the fiercest possible attacks against those member states that stand up for their national interests against the political diktats of Brussels," Tamas Deutsch, an MEP of Fidesz, told Magyar Nemzet.
EP To Sue Hungary Over €10bn Payout + Video

EP To Sue Hungary Over €10bn Payout + Video

However, Fidesz's Judit Varga believes that conservative voices could win a significant majority in the next term.
SoS: Hungary Is Under Attack for Its Anti-War Stance! + Video

SoS: Hungary Is Under Attack for Its Anti-War Stance! + Video

The state secretary responded to attacks from Swedish politicians Abir Al-Sahlani and Alice Bah Kuhnke.
idézőjelVélemény
Tóth Tamás Antal

„Ki a f…szt érdekel ?” – így beszél Trianonról egy Németországban élő nemzetáruló

„Magyarország megérdemelte” – hangzik el a magyarellenes, uszító posztban.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu