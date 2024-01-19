PM Orban: New World Economic System Offers Enormous Opportunities for Hungary

"Asia’s rise is unstoppable, and in this new world economic system, we see enormous opportunities for Hungary," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stressed after talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The representatives of the two countries signed multiple agreements at their meeting in the Carmelite monastery on Thursday.

Hungary's prime minister recalled that

Hungary's policy of opening up to the East stemmed from the idea that we felt that the world was going to change rapidly, that the balance of power would shift, and that Hungary would have to give a response of some kind to the rise of Asia.

In this respect, the visit of Vietnam's prime minister is extremely important for Hungary, as he came from a continent whose rise is unstoppable, and within it Vietnam itself is undergoing a phase of unprecedented development. It is easy to predict that the country will be among the winners of the period ahead of us, PM Orban added.

Photo: Hungarian Prime Minister's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko

All such transformation presents both opportunities and risks, PM Orban highlighted.

In this new world economic system we see enormous opportunities for Hungary, because the Hungarians as a people have their origin in the East. We belong to the West, but come from the East. We understand that world, and the values that are important there are also important for the Hungarians: respect, coequality, family and serving our nation,

Hungary's prime minister said.

Cover photo: In the photo released by the PM's Press Office, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (r) and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh give a press statement after their meeting at the Carmelite monastery on January 18, 2024. (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko)