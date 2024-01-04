időjárás 10°C Leona , Titusz 2024. január 4.
Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Sovereignty Protection Office Chief Dispels Misconceptions about the New Body

Tamas Lanczi, who accepted to head Hungary's Sovereignty Protection Office, was interviewed on Hir TV about his upcoming job. The political scientist said that the first step is to establish the office. This will be a longer process as the institution has no predecessor. The new Sovereignty Protection Office is slated to be up and running by February 1.

Shortly after, in June, there will be two elections in the country, one for local governments and one for the European Parliament. One of the experiences of the national parliamentary elections in 2022, Lanczi said, was that there were attempts from abroad to influence the outcome of the process. 

The first task of the office will be to ensure the transparency of this year's two elections.

The head of the new office also responded to questions about how the body will guarantee political bias-free and impartial operation. 

I have heard concerns over this mainly from people who have been entangled in the so called Dollar Media and Dollar Left cases over the past year. So, I could also say that the people shouting, might be the ones with their house on fire,

Mr Lanczi said in the interview.

He also explained that the Sovereignty Protection Office is not an authority, as it does not conduct investigations nor issue sanctions. It examines and relies on the other state administrative bodies that have investigative and sanctioning powers. Basically, the office's role is to observe and monitor political and public life events, and if it sees that there is a risk of foreign influence, to report this to the relevant state body.

We will be working to raise their awareness, to develop a methodology for them to carry out their sovereignty protection tasks in addition to their other work,

he said.

Cover photo: Tamas Lanczi in the MTVA studios (Source: YouTube)

Ajánló

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

How Long Can Ukrainians Hold Out?

If things continue as they are, Ukraine will not be able to continue the war after 2024.
Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

Multi-Front War Rages On in Israel

An Israel Defense Forces spokesman recently said that the Israel-Hamas conflict will continue well into 2024, with experts predicting a protracted war.
PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

PM Orban: Some Years Are Best When They End + Video

Hungary's prime minister shared his new "six-shooter" video, summarizing the key events of December.
Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Hungarian Troops in Stable, But Fragile Region

Stable but fragile. This is how analysts describe today's Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the EU's peacekeeping mission is being led by a Hungarian commander, Major General Laszlo Sticz, as of January.
Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria Presidents Make Joint Stance For Families

The three leaders described family as the best environment for raising children, who mark the path on which nations walk and shape the future of the Earth.
Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

Hungary FM In Talks On Israeli-Hungarian Hostage Held by Hamas

Foreign Minister Szijjarto confirmed reports that Hamas had killed another Israeli-Hungarian national.
Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Többfrontos háború dúl Izraelben

Az Izraeli Védelmi Erők szóvivője nemrég közölte, hogy az Izrael–Hamász-konfliktus 2024-ben is folytatódik, a szakértők elhúzódó háborúra készülnek.

Csépányi Balázs

Így húzz hasznot az Orbán-gyűlöletből!

A biznisz az biznisz.

