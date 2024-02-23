Is Brussels Preparing a Constitutional Coup?

The gradual dismantling of the European constitutional system's existing legal barriers is at the core of the whole structure, as one feature of the inherently centralizing process of EU integration," Ryszard Legutko said. This is not a reform of the EU treaties, but a constitutional coup d'état, an attempt to abolish the sovereignty of nation states," Saryusz-Wolski replied.

Thank you for joining us today at our panel discussion on the EU’s federalistic treaty change proposals, featuring Professor Ryszard Legutko, @JSaryuszWolski & @gannemans. pic.twitter.com/DoWRXyhlm1 — The European Conservative (@EuroConOfficial) February 20, 2024

Instead of further centralization justified by political theater and manipulation, a new EU treaty should be negotiated from scratch to restore subsidiarity and democracy in Europe

– Belgian politician Gerolf Annemans said. According to the organizers of the debate, amending the EU treaties meant "giving more power to Brussels and further eroding the sovereignty of member states in the relentless march towards an increasingly federal future".

Late last year, the European Parliament put forward a series of reform proposals that perfectly outlined the long-term intentions of the EU mainstream, while deliberately keeping the public in the dark.

Cover photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: MTI/AP/Markus Schreiber)