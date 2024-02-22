PM Orban: We Can and We Will Win the EP Elections

As before, PM Orban again emphasized that a change is needed in Brussels. The migration pact has come into effect in Europe, and Hungary will be punished for not taking in migrants. The war is not over, and Europe is under growing pressure as US financial aid to Ukraine is likely to decrease due to the disputes emerging with the US presidential elections coming up. Support for Ukraine comes at a huge political cost. Farmers are protesting across Europe, and slowly, no one believes in a Ukrainian victory, the prime minister outlined the state of affairs.

The Left in Hungary is not doing what it should be doing: it is not Hungary they represent in Brussels, but they are in Brussels' service in Hungary, PM Orban said, summing up the situation.

At the meeting of Fidesz and Christian Democratic MPs, he also spoke about the clemency case, which led to the resignation of two important people for their political community. He once again thanked Katalin Novak and Judit Varga for their work at the gathering of lawmakers. "Their resignation was the right decision and strengthens us," the prime minister said.

It's clear to all that the national side knows no pardon when it comes to child protection issues.

In his view, the decision to pardon was not forced by some problem, but was simply a mistake. "I already explained why this mistake was made in my state of the nation address: you can never be smart enough on your own, not even in the highest office," Viktor Orban reiterated.