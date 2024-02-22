Gerzson 2024. február 22.
Sulyok Tamás a kormánypártok államfőjelöltje

magyar

PM Orban: We Can and We Will Win the EP Elections

Munkatársunktól
2 órája
PM Orban: We Can and We Will Win the EP Elections

Prime Minister Viktor Orban primarily focused on the upcoming elections in his address at the joint meeting of the parliamentary groups of the Fidesz and the Christian Democrats held before the spring session of the Hungarian parliament, Magyar Nemzet reports.

As before, PM Orban again emphasized that a change is needed in Brussels. The migration pact has come into effect in Europe, and Hungary will be punished for not taking in migrants. The war is not over, and Europe is under growing pressure as US financial aid to Ukraine is likely to decrease due to the disputes emerging with the US presidential elections coming up. Support for Ukraine comes at a huge political cost. Farmers are protesting across Europe, and slowly, no one believes in a Ukrainian victory, the prime minister outlined the state of affairs.

The Left in Hungary is not doing what it should be doing: it is not Hungary they represent in Brussels, but they are in Brussels' service in Hungary, PM Orban said, summing up the situation.

At the meeting of Fidesz and Christian Democratic MPs, he also spoke about the clemency case, which led to the resignation of two important people for their political community. He once again thanked Katalin Novak and Judit Varga for their work at the gathering of lawmakers. "Their resignation was the right decision and strengthens us," the prime minister said.

It's clear to all that the national side knows no pardon when it comes to child protection issues.

In his view, the decision to pardon was not forced by some problem, but was simply a mistake. "I already explained why this mistake was made in my state of the nation address:  you can never be smart enough on your own, not even in the highest office," Viktor Orban reiterated.

PM Orban concluded his speech with an assessment of the upcoming elections and the tasks ahead. Summarizing accomplished tasks, he highlighted that the government has reached an agreement on EU funds, school and and kindergarten teachers' salaries have been increased, wage agreements have been concluded, the increased 13th month pensions have been paid, family allowances have been increased and inflation has been driven down. The utility price caps and the freeze on interest rates for families and small businesses have remained in place. 

As a concluding remark, he said that 

they can and will win the European Parliament elections.

ORBÁN Viktor
Photo: PM's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

In his assessment, the international environment could could see a major change this year, but they will be navigating through headwinds until June, but that this is not bad, but good, as they can capture the international headwinds in their sails, as experienced sailors say. He spoke optimistically about the possibility of change not only in Brussels but also in Washington this year. The EP elections and the US presidential elections can finally bring peace in Europe. "In nine months' time, we will be stronger than we are now," he said, "so it is worth working, because every seat won in the European Parliament will add to our joint strength that will help us in the 2026 parliamentary elections [in Hungary]," PM Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Mate Kocsis, Fidesz parliamentary group leader at the joint meeting of Fidesz and Christian Democratic lawmakers (Source: Facebook)

Ajánló

The Curveball At The End

The Curveball At The End

The United States, NATO's dominant member state, no longer adheres to formalities but openly seeks to exert pressure on its Hungarian ally.
Pressman Consults with Hungarian Helsinki Committee Co-Chair

Pressman Consults with Hungarian Helsinki Committee Co-Chair

The Hungarian Helsinki Committee has received substantial funding from Georg Soros in recent years.
Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Donald Tusk to Obliterate Catholic Religion

Donald Tusk's government is bent on dismantling religion in Poland.
Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

Former NATO Chief Commander Exposes Interference in Hungary by Soros's Network + Video

Yet another revealing video exposes the meddling by the organization run by David Koranyi, former adviser to Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony.
Hungary FM Pushes For Closer Cooperation With India

Hungary FM Pushes For Closer Cooperation With India

India could soon become the world's third largest economy, Hungary's foreign minister pointed out.
Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

Pressman Welcomes Key Soros Beneficiary

In addition to the US senators expressing 'concern' for Hungarians, Sandor Lederer, a 'civilian' member of the Soros network infamous for sawing down the Regnum Marianum Cross, was also hosted by the US Embassy.
Csépányi Balázs

Alpári módon esett Ördög Nórának Osváth Zsolt, a gyerekeit is a szájára vette

A toleranciabajnok ismét lecsapott.

