Aladár , Álmos 2024. február 20.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Aladár, Álmos
2024. február 20.

Hivatalos: ekkor érkezik Budapestre a svéd miniszterelnök

magyar

"Israelis Grateful to Orban and Government for Always Standing Up For Israel"

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
"Israelis Grateful to Orban and Government for Always Standing Up For Israel"

"Hungary has always stood up for Israel in the EU and the UN, and we are important allies," Yair Netanyahu, son of Israel's prime minister, told the Hungarian Mandiner news portal in an interview.

"Tens of thousands of Jews have lived in the Gaza Strip for generations, they had their homes, shops and farms there. When Israel withdrew from the area in 2005, they had to be moved from their homes, and even the bodies from the cemeteries were removed. And everyone - at least the Israeli Left - hoped that, with us no longer in control and billions of dollars flowing in from Europe and America, Gaza would become a Singapore or Dubai of the Mediterranean.

We can see that this is not what happened: Hamas took power in an otherwise democratic election - an overwhelming proportion of the Palestinians support the organization's terrorist policies.

Hamas took all the money they received from Europe and America and instead of building resorts, schools and hospitals, they built tunnel networks, crossing the border into Israel to attack Israeli communities. It has produced tens of thousands of rockets and has been shelling Israeli cities for decades. This was something that Israel's conservative side foresaw. My father also warned that Gaza would not become a Singapore or Dubai of the Mediterranean, but a hotbed of terrorism right next to the heart of Israel," Yair Netanyahu told Mandiner, in the context of his father Benjamin Netanyahu being the most vocal opponent of Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza.

Speaking about the war in Gaza, he said,

the real war is between Israel and Iran.

Hamas is a tentacle of the Iranian octopus, he said. "Iran is a rogue state with the same ideology as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda. It is building nuclear weapons to destroy Israel and it says so openly. It is destabilizing the Middle East and, slowly, the whole world," he said.

Touching on the rise of anti-Semitism in Western and Northern European countries, and even in the United States, Yair Netanyahu said, "There is a phenomenon called the red-green alliance: the alliance of radical Marxists in the West with Islamists. They are united by a hatred of Israel and Judeo-Christian civilization, a hatred of Western values, a hatred of capitalism, of the free market and free economies. The hatred of Israel goes hand in hand with their hatred of the United States, Europe and Western civilization. So it is part of a much bigger phenomenon."

There exists a vocal, progressive anti-Israel camp, he pointed out.

"Ironically, they are on the side of the Palestinians, who punish gays with death and despise women. They are in one and the same camp because they don't know what they support,"

he said, adding that 

I think the Israeli people appreciate it very much, they are grateful to Orban and his government, as well as to Hungary, for always standing up for Israel and defending it in the EU and the UN. Hungary always vetoes anti-Semitic and anti-Israel resolutions. We are important allies.

Yair Netanyahu remarked that

George Soros is one of the biggest funders supporting anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, and anti-Semitic NGOs.

"He is responsible for cleverly sponsoring and financing Israel's greatest enemies. Soros is no friend of Israel and the Jewish people, that's for sure."

Cover photo: Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Újra jön a választási dolláreső: Soros belenyúlna a 2024-es EP-választásba is!

Újra jön a választási dolláreső: Soros belenyúlna a 2024-es EP-választásba is!

origo.hu
Váratlan bejelentés: katonai műveletet indít az EU

Váratlan bejelentés: katonai műveletet indít az EU

origo.hu
Ezzel vége, Katalin hercegné számára eljött a búcsú ideje

Ezzel vége, Katalin hercegné számára eljött a búcsú ideje

borsonline.hu
Az orosz–ukrán háború 727. napja – döbbenetes videón az oroszok éjszakai zaporizzsjai támadása

Az orosz–ukrán háború 727. napja – döbbenetes videón az oroszok éjszakai zaporizzsjai támadása

vg.hu
9 évig várta halott gazdáját a kutya: minden reggel és este a megszokott helyén nézte, jön-e már

9 évig várta halott gazdáját a kutya: minden reggel és este a megszokott helyén nézte, jön-e már

metropol.hu
„Semmi sem indokolja a lengyel-ukrán határ lezárását” – kiakadt a gazdákra az ukrán külügyi szóvivő

„Semmi sem indokolja a lengyel-ukrán határ lezárását” – kiakadt a gazdákra az ukrán külügyi szóvivő

mandiner.hu
Bradley Cooper nem akárki közelében vett birtokot

Bradley Cooper nem akárki közelében vett birtokot

origo.hu
Kiderült: erre az egyre mégsem jó a szódabikarbóna

Kiderült: erre az egyre mégsem jó a szódabikarbóna

mindmegette.hu
Óriási balhé: Lőw Zsolt és Kimmich egymásnak ugrott a Bayern veresége után

Óriási balhé: Lőw Zsolt és Kimmich egymásnak ugrott a Bayern veresége után

magyarnemzet.hu
Bayer Zsolt: Saul Alinsky a fedélzeten

Bayer Zsolt: Saul Alinsky a fedélzeten

magyarnemzet.hu
Vallomás a tüntetés egyik szervezőjétől: Az öncélú magamutogatás hajtja az influenszereket

Vallomás a tüntetés egyik szervezőjétől: Az öncélú magamutogatás hajtja az influenszereket

magyarnemzet.hu
Fizessen elő a Magyar Nemzetre most és a kedvezmény mellé ajándékot is kap!

Fizessen elő a Magyar Nemzetre most és a kedvezmény mellé ajándékot is kap!

lapcentrum.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Alex Soros Holds Debriefing With Von Der Leyen On His Right

Alex Soros Holds Debriefing With Von Der Leyen On His Right

The dinner hosted by Soros in Munich was attended by leading US and European politicians.
"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

"No Place For Illegal Migrants In Austria"

Herbert Kickl, president of the Freedom Party of Austria, has called for rigorous deportations, saying there is nothing wrong with 'remigration'.
Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

Fidesz MEP: We Must Submit New Child Protection Package to Parliament

The government is taking steps.
US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

US Senators Urge Sweden's NATO Accession in Budapest

The US delegation urged the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession bid, but they have trust in PM Orban's words.
European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

European Commission's Forecast Proof of Sanctions Policy Failure

In the EP elections, Europeans will have the opportunity to force the Brussels elite to change course, the analyst says.
Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

Spokeswoman: Government To Submit New Child Protection Legislative Package

The government will present a new child protection legislative package in order to reinforce the Hungarian child protection system, the government spokeswoman posted on social media.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Az Orbán-gyűlölő Kéri László fejest ugrott a baloldali fekáliatengerbe

A szaktekintély megmártózott.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu