Complaint Lodged Against David Pressman

A public interest report has been filed with the three top public dignitaries in Hungary over David Pressman's scandalous speech at a recent ceremony, Magyar Nemzet learned.

Istvan Tenyi, who is known for filing complaints of public interest, has appealed to the head of state, the prime minister and the speaker of the National assembly, as he believes that

the conduct and actions of the US Ambassador to Hungary are in serious violation of Hungary's sovereignty.

As Magyar Nemzet reported, in his speech at Central European University (CEU) on March 14, David Pressman entered into a long line of attacks on Hungary, starting with criticism of the government over automobile license plates and treatment of the CEU. He then shared his doubts about the independence of the press and attacked the law on the protection of national sovereignty.

The ambassador expressed concern about the situation of independent media in Hungary, claiming that media outlets in the country have been systematically taken over or bought by oligarchs. The diplomat then

expounded at length on Hungary's pro-peace stance, which he construes as clearly pro-Russian,

because by regularly calling for a halt to arms transfers and for peace-building, Hungary, in his view, is not proposing peace, but encouraging Ukraine to capitulate.

"The United States is an ally of Hungary, and therefore relations could be developed on the basis of mutual respect and common sense," Istvan Tenyi points out. However, he believes that the recent conduct of the US Ambassador in Budapest have unfortunately not been about mutual respect.

The practice whereby the United States feels empowered to 'sensitize' other countries, including allied countries like Hungary, and lecture them on democracy must be halted,

he pointed out, stressing that "Such lies and untrue statements cannot be made about Hungary without political and legal consequences."