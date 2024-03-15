This license plate issue has remained unresolved for more than three years. Ministers of this government have assured us that it would be solved, only later to concede that solving it is beyond their power, on hold from the top,

Pressmann said, suggesting that the prime minister himself is standing in the way of US service members obtaining plates in Hungary.

The US Ambassador to Hungary expressed concern about the situation of independent media, claiming that the media in Hungary has been systematically taken over or bought by oligarchs. He then took aim at the law on the protection of national sovereignty by saying:

The Defense of Sovereignty Act that threatens anyone who takes part in 'democratic debate' or 'advocacy' is not in defense of Hungary's sovereignty, but only of a single party's effort to monopolize public discourse, even if not fully implemented, the law achieves its purpose by its very existence.

However, this was not enough for the ambassador, and he began to expound at length on Hungary's pro-peace position, which he claims can only be construed as a pro-Russian stance, because by regularly calling for a halt to arms transfers and the establishment of peace, Hungary's proposal is not one of peace at all, but the capitulation of Ukraine.

This is not the approach of the transatlantic Alliance, an alliance which stood firm against the Soviet Empire and emerged intact and ascendant while the Soviet Union crumbled,

David Pressmann said, noting that Hungary has all the more reason to stand by Ukraine, together with all NATO allies, by supplying weapons to the country under attack.