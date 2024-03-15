Kristóf 2024. március 15.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Kristóf
2024. március 15.
magyar

US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

Magyar Nemzet
59 perce
US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

David Pressman first criticized the Hungarian government over license plates and the Central European University (CEU), then expressed concern over press independence and attacked the Sovereignty Protection Act.

Ambassador David Pressman started his speech by lamenting that Central European University students now have to continue their studies in Vienna instead of Budapest. He did so despite the fact that he himself was speaking at the Budapest campus of the Central European University (CEU), where hundreds of students are still studying today.

The ambassador then went on to illustrate the Hungarian government's hostile attitude towards America through a bureaucratic problem, namely that the status of the personal cars of US soldiers serving at the airbase in Papa has allegedly not been resolved for years, therefore requiring service personnel to apply for temporary license plates. 

This license plate issue has remained unresolved for more than three years. Ministers of this government have assured us that it would be solved, only later to concede that solving it is beyond their power, on hold from the top,

Pressmann said, suggesting that the prime minister himself is standing in the way of US service members obtaining plates in Hungary. 

The US Ambassador to Hungary expressed concern about the situation of independent media, claiming that the media in Hungary has been systematically taken over or bought by oligarchs. He then took aim at the law on the protection of national sovereignty by saying: 

The Defense of Sovereignty Act that threatens anyone who takes part in 'democratic debate' or 'advocacy' is not in defense of  Hungary's sovereignty, but only of a single party's effort to monopolize public discourse, even if not fully implemented, the law achieves its purpose by its very existence.

However, this was not enough for the ambassador, and he began to expound at length on Hungary's pro-peace position, which he claims can only be construed as a pro-Russian stance, because by regularly calling for a halt to arms transfers and the establishment of peace, Hungary's proposal is not one of peace at all, but the capitulation of Ukraine.

This is not the approach of the transatlantic Alliance, an alliance which stood firm against the Soviet Empire and emerged intact and ascendant while the Soviet Union crumbled,

David Pressmann said, noting that Hungary has all the more reason to stand by Ukraine, together with all NATO allies, by supplying weapons to the country under attack.  

Cover photo: US Ambassador David Pressman (Photo: Laszlo Laufer/Dunantuli Naplo)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Az utolsó pillanatig költi a főváros vagyonát Karácsony: újabb 7 milliárd értékben ad el ingatlanokat

Az utolsó pillanatig költi a főváros vagyonát Karácsony: újabb 7 milliárd értékben ad el ingatlanokat

origo.hu
Teljes lelepleződés: dróton rángatják Joe Bident

Teljes lelepleződés: dróton rángatják Joe Bident

origo.hu
Ennél aranyosabbat ma nem fogsz látni: így ünnepli március 15-ét Tóth Gabi kislánya

Ennél aranyosabbat ma nem fogsz látni: így ünnepli március 15-ét Tóth Gabi kislánya

borsonline.hu
Kellemetlen meglepetés érte Sulyok Tamást – a közelben lakó szomszédja mesélt a köztársasági elnökről

Kellemetlen meglepetés érte Sulyok Tamást – a közelben lakó szomszédja mesélt a köztársasági elnökről

mandiner.hu
Közel a szakítás, 3 csillagjegy még ma kiborul!

Közel a szakítás, 3 csillagjegy még ma kiborul!

ripost.hu
Új Duna-híd Magyarországon: mérföldkőhöz ért az építés

Új Duna-híd Magyarországon: mérföldkőhöz ért az építés

vg.hu
Betörtek Kembe Sorelhez, amíg zuhanyzott

Betörtek Kembe Sorelhez, amíg zuhanyzott

origo.hu
5 étel, ami nagyon nem tesz jót a tüdődnek

5 étel, ami nagyon nem tesz jót a tüdődnek

mindmegette.hu
Az utcán, egy üzlet mögött elrejtve találták meg a népszerű színésznő holttestét

Az utcán, egy üzlet mögött elrejtve találták meg a népszerű színésznő holttestét

magyarnemzet.hu
Az enerváltság igenis legyőzhető – 5 szuper tipp, hogy végre jól érezd magad a bőrödben! ( hirdetés)

Az enerváltság igenis legyőzhető – 5 szuper tipp, hogy végre jól érezd magad a bőrödben! ( hirdetés)

life.hu
Március 15. – programok az ünnepi hétvégére

Március 15. – programok az ünnepi hétvégére

magyarnemzet.hu
Itt van Kulcsár Edina bejelentése a névről

Itt van Kulcsár Edina bejelentése a névről

origo.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

Hungary can only prosper through peace. We do not want war, Prime Minister Orban declared, speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered in the Museum Garden.
Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

The European Parliament is engaged in a fierce battle with the European Commission following the latter's decision to unblock some frozen funds for Hungary.
Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, spoke by phone with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.
Fidesz Set for EU Frenzy Following EP Elections

Fidesz Set for EU Frenzy Following EP Elections

The right-wing could potentially gain strength in the European Parliament.
EU Affairs Minister: Hungary's EU Presidency Aims to Bolster Competitiveness

EU Affairs Minister: Hungary's EU Presidency Aims to Bolster Competitiveness

Instead of intolerance, a culture of dialogue and tolerance must be created.
Hungary FM: The Pro-War, -Gender and -Migration Democrat-led US Administration Continues to Slander Hungary

Hungary FM: The Pro-War, -Gender and -Migration Democrat-led US Administration Continues to Slander Hungary

"We are firmly committed to peace, to protecting families from aggressive gender propaganda and to not allowing illegal migrants in," the minister wrote.
Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

A Gelencsér Ferikéről lesz szó. És Ady Endréről. Ez így elsőre nyilván szürreálisnak tűnik, de mindjárt megértik.

idézőjelVélemény
Szánthó Miklós

Szuverenitás vs. progresszívizmus

Ma sem számíthatunk méltányosságra, csak saját magunkra.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu