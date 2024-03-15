Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer reacted on his social media page to David Pressman's speech today, in which the diplomat again attacked Hungary. In his speech, the US ambassador first criticized the Hungarian government over license plates and the CEU, then expressed concerns about the independence of the press and attacked the Sovereignty Protection Act.

"Hungary has always had the greatest respect for the United States," the state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade began his post.

But today's speech was unworthy of an ambassador, and was rather the speech of a left-wing political activist,

Tamas Menczer pointed out.