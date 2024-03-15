Kristóf 2024. március 15.
Kristóf
2024. március 15.
Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

Magyar Nemzet
53 perce
Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer reacted on his social media page to David Pressman's speech today, in which the diplomat again attacked Hungary. In his speech, the US ambassador first criticized the Hungarian government over license plates and the CEU, then expressed concerns about the independence of the press and attacked the Sovereignty Protection Act.

"Hungary has always had the greatest respect for the United States," the state secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade began his post.

But today's speech was unworthy of an ambassador, and was rather the speech of a left-wing political activist,

Tamas Menczer pointed out.

Cover photo: David Pressman (Photo: MTI/Szilard Koszticsak)

Ajánló

US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

David Pressman took to criticizing the government on the anniversary of NATO accession.
PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

Hungary can only prosper through peace. We do not want war, Prime Minister Orban declared, speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered in the Museum Garden.
Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

The European Parliament is engaged in a fierce battle with the European Commission following the latter's decision to unblock some frozen funds for Hungary.
Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, spoke by phone with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.
Fidesz Set for EU Frenzy Following EP Elections

Fidesz Set for EU Frenzy Following EP Elections

The right-wing could potentially gain strength in the European Parliament.
EU Affairs Minister: Hungary's EU Presidency Aims to Bolster Competitiveness

EU Affairs Minister: Hungary's EU Presidency Aims to Bolster Competitiveness

Instead of intolerance, a culture of dialogue and tolerance must be created.
Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

A Gelencsér Ferikéről lesz szó. És Ady Endréről. Ez így elsőre nyilván szürreálisnak tűnik, de mindjárt megértik.

Szánthó Miklós

Szuverenitás vs. progresszívizmus

Ma sem számíthatunk méltányosságra, csak saját magunkra.

