2024. március 2.
Lujza
2024. március 2.
Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

The video footage shows the Su-34 being prepared for takeoff, how the payload is placed and discharged on the target.

The Russian fighter-bombers attacked Ukrainian targets in the southern part of Donetsk. The Russian Aerospace Force Su-34 crews carried out the strikes using high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules. As a result of the combat mission, all enemy targets were hit, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced on its Telegram channel.

 

 

Cover image: After discharging payload Su-34 crews verify successful completion of the mission. Excerpt from video (source: Russian Federation Ministry of Defense)

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Russia conducts successful ballistic missile launch with the Yars system.
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

In exchange for foreign funding, Hungarian ex-PM Gyurcsany's party was expected by the pro-war Soros network to support Ukraine's war effort, Fidesz communications director points out.
Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

Action for Democracy's Donors Tie Money to Specific Targets

In return for the money, George Soros and his allies set the political course.
Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Unchanged Migration Policy by Brussels Leads to Grave Consequences

Hungary's government intends to raise the awareness of Europeans to the problem.
Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Announcement: The First Measures in Tightening Child Protection

Viktor Orban had previously indicated that the government will implement more restrictions in child protection institutions.
Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

Government Tightens Regulations, No Entry to Hungary for Illegal Migrants as Guest Workers

All jobs in Hungary are primarily for Hungarians.
Vélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Szörényi Levente nagyon keményen kiállt Orbán Viktor mellett

A zenészlegenda szerint a miniszterelnök kemény fickó.

