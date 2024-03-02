Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

The Russian fighter-bombers attacked Ukrainian targets in the southern part of Donetsk. The Russian Aerospace Force Su-34 crews carried out the strikes using high-explosive aerial bombs with universal planning and correction modules. As a result of the combat mission, all enemy targets were hit, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced on its Telegram channel.
Ajánló
Egyetlen nap alatt három orosz Szu–34-est lőttek le – állítják az ukránok
Az ukrán erők főparancsnoka is a frontra látogatott.