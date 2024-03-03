Kornélia 2024. március 3.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Kornélia
2024. március 3.
magyar

FM: Preventing NATO-Russia Conflict Is Crucial

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI
3 órája
FM: Preventing NATO-Russia Conflict Is Crucial

Europe continues to suffer from war psychosis, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Kossuth Radio's Sunday news program. He was referring to French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that the possibility of the West sending troops to war-torn Ukraine cannot be ruled out.

What Hungary has been saying since the beginning of the war is happening, the minister said, namely that the sanctions against Russia are not working and that there will be no battlefield solution to the war.

The longer the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the closer "the terrifying threat of what could be called a third world war" comes, he said.

"Western Europe initially sent only helmets, then ammunition, small arms, tanks and missiles to Ukraine, and it is no wonder that some Western politicians are now talking about sending ground troops," Peter Szijjarto said.

"This goes completely against the joint decisions taken so far," he stated, explaining that NATO member states had brought a decision two years ago that NATO was not a belligerent party and that everything should be done to avoid a conflict between NATO and Russia. Western politicians who talk about sending troops are violating this NATO decision.

Hungary's position is that it will not send weapons nor soldiers to Ukraine, and that human lives can only be saved through ceasefire and peace negotiations, the minister stressed.

As a defense alliance, it is not within NATO's purview to attack anyone, he pointed out, calling the statements of some Western European politicians irresponsible and dangerous, "because in such a tense situation, one irresponsible sentence can turn into a global tragedy and security challenge". It is crucial that everyone return to common sense and refrain from statements that could escalate the war.

According to the minister, the longer the war goes on, the more people will die and the worse it will be for Ukraine. "I have been hearing for months that the Ukrainians are advancing on the battlefield enabling a better starting position for negotiations. In recent weeks, it has become clear that this playbook has failed, time is on Russia's side," he said.

The foreign minister found it reassuring that the majority of European politicians made clear following Macron's statement that they will not send troops to Ukraine. The belligerent position of the Baltic states is nothing new, he added, but welcomed the US president's position against putting boots on the ground.
 He also said that at Tuesday's meeting of the Visegrad Four (V4 Group: Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary), the prime ministers of all four countries confirmed their refusal to send soldiers to Ukraine. While they have different views on the peace issue, all four countries and their governments agree that the V4 cooperation furthers their national interests. On illegal immigration, sovereignty of energy supply and agricultural development, these interests coincide and can be defended more effectively with joint efforts, the minister noted.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade press conference announcing the Nestle Hungaria investment  on February 16, 2024 (photo: MTI/ Zoltan Mathe)

 

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Megszólalt az új köztársasági elnök felesége

Megszólalt az új köztársasági elnök felesége

origo.hu
Mi lesz a gyerek neve? Kulcsár Edina válaszolt

Mi lesz a gyerek neve? Kulcsár Edina válaszolt

origo.hu
Íme, azok a csillagjegyek, akiket a legokosabbnak tartanak: te köztük vagy?

Íme, azok a csillagjegyek, akiket a legokosabbnak tartanak: te köztük vagy?

life.hu
Ennyi volt: kivonul Budapestről a népszerű szolgáltatás

Ennyi volt: kivonul Budapestről a népszerű szolgáltatás

vg.hu
"Anyám tönkretette az eljegyzésem, sosem fogok megbocsátani neki"

"Anyám tönkretette az eljegyzésem, sosem fogok megbocsátani neki"

ripost.hu
Zavaros magyarázkodásba fogott elmaradó éhségsztrájkja miatt Bakács Tibor

Zavaros magyarázkodásba fogott elmaradó éhségsztrájkja miatt Bakács Tibor

hirtv.hu
Direkt leejtettem a tusfürdőmet - újabb részleteket mondott el a börtönéletről Aurelio

Direkt leejtettem a tusfürdőmet - újabb részleteket mondott el a börtönéletről Aurelio

origo.hu
„Ez egy kib….tt gól volt” – Bellingham a játékvezetőnek

„Ez egy kib….tt gól volt” – Bellingham a játékvezetőnek

nemzetisport.hu
Mesterhármassal bizonyított Marco Rossinak a magyar tini tehetség

Mesterhármassal bizonyított Marco Rossinak a magyar tini tehetség

magyarnemzet.hu
Ötödjére is sztrókot kapott a beteg kislány, újabb rossz hírt kaptak Kingáék

Ötödjére is sztrókot kapott a beteg kislány, újabb rossz hírt kaptak Kingáék

kemma.hu
Szoboszai visszatérésére kicsit még várni kell, Klopp így döntött

Szoboszai visszatérésére kicsit még várni kell, Klopp így döntött

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevelünk megkönnyíti a befektetői döntéshozatalt, gyorsjelentést nyújt az amerikai, európai és kínai piacokról

Hírlevelünk megkönnyíti a befektetői döntéshozatalt, gyorsjelentést nyújt az amerikai, európai és kínai piacokról

vg.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

Right-wing Networking in Washington Pays Off

Let's make America and Europe great together!
Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Viktor Orban's Program on Upcoming US Trip

Plans include a visit with former President Donald Trump.
€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

€2 Billion: Hungary Proves Cooperation Capability with the European Commission

The €2 billion arriving from Brussels represents success for the Hungarian government.
Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Devastating Russian Su-34 Strike on Video

Air Force crews show how the payload is placed and discharged on the target.
Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Putin Unleashes Most Horrific Russian Weapon + Video

Russia conducts successful ballistic missile launch with the Yars system.
Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

Dollar Left Is Exposed Again + Video

In exchange for foreign funding, Hungarian ex-PM Gyurcsany's party was expected by the pro-war Soros network to support Ukraine's war effort, Fidesz communications director points out.
idézőjelVélemény
Ambrus-Jobbágyi Zsófia

Karácsony Gergely: elégtelen, helyre mehet!

Kiábrándító szembesítés a főpolgármester mesebeli ígéreteivel szemben.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu