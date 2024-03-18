Ede , Sándor 2024. március 18.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Hír TV Hír TV
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás °C
Ede, Sándor
2024. március 18.
magyar

Hungary FM: The Threat of World War Looms Larger

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Hungary FM: The Threat of World War Looms Larger

Peter Szijjarto left for Brussels again on Monday morning. According to the Facebook page of Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a meeting of EU foreign ministers will take place, but the US Secretary of State will also join in, via a video link. 

The foreign ministers of the EU will meet in Brussels today, but there will also be a virtual, transatlantic meeting with the participation of the US Secretary of State,

– FM Szijjarto explained.

At the same time, FM Szijjarto pointed out that „the situation in Europe is at its most critical in the last two years and almost a month, and the threat of world war is becoming ever more acute”. He emphasized that „the leaders of Western Europe should admit that their strategy on the Ukraine war has failed, and if they had put half as much energy into peace-building as they did into weapon deliveries, we could have reached a ceasefire long ago”. Instead, under French leadership, using the „best defense is offense” principle, there is incitement of the direct threat of a looming world war, he added.

The possible deployment of ground troops to Ukraine would risk escalating the war and would run completely counter to NATO’s decisions to date,

– warned the foreign minister.


„We do not want war in Europe and we hope that our European colleagues will not continue to play with fire”, Mr Szijjarto concluded.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Napi balfék: Karácsony Gergely mindent bevall

Napi balfék: Karácsony Gergely mindent bevall

origo.hu
Soha nem volt még ilyen közel a III. világháború, mint most

Soha nem volt még ilyen közel a III. világháború, mint most

origo.hu
Napi horoszkóp 2024. március 18.: izgalmas találkozások, remek hírek

Napi horoszkóp 2024. március 18.: izgalmas találkozások, remek hírek

life.hu
Rózsák háborúja: Varga Judit kapcsolati erőszakról posztolt közösségi oldalán

Rózsák háborúja: Varga Judit kapcsolati erőszakról posztolt közösségi oldalán

hirtv.hu
Csillogtak a szemek: talpig feketében, nem akárhol jelent meg Benedek Tibor özvegye, Epres Panni

Csillogtak a szemek: talpig feketében, nem akárhol jelent meg Benedek Tibor özvegye, Epres Panni

ripost.hu
Már négy uniós ország szerint rossz ötlet a befagyasztott orosz vagyonból Ukrajnának adni

Már négy uniós ország szerint rossz ötlet a befagyasztott orosz vagyonból Ukrajnának adni

hirtv.hu
Meglepő hírek érkeztek Katalin hercegnéről

Meglepő hírek érkeztek Katalin hercegnéről

origo.hu
Drámai bejelentést tett Sallai Rolandék edzője

Drámai bejelentést tett Sallai Rolandék edzője

origo.hu
Újabb ország fordított hátat az amerikaiaknak

Újabb ország fordított hátat az amerikaiaknak

magyarnemzet.hu
Megtiltották a német gyerekeknek, hogy vizet igyanak az osztályban a ramadán idején

Megtiltották a német gyerekeknek, hogy vizet igyanak az osztályban a ramadán idején

magyarnemzet.hu
Liu Shaolin már másképp látja a magyarokat, kínaiként kevesebb lehetőséget kap

Liu Shaolin már másképp látja a magyarokat, kínaiként kevesebb lehetőséget kap

magyarnemzet.hu
Mélybe zuhant a tornász az előadás közben + videó

Mélybe zuhant a tornász az előadás közben + videó

magyarnemzet.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Change Is Needed in Brussels, says MEP

Change Is Needed in Brussels, says MEP

The Fidesz EP group leader said that only our votes can bring about change.
Ex-Budapest Chief Also Suggested Alexandra Szentkiralyi's Mayoral Candidature, Here's Why

Ex-Budapest Chief Also Suggested Alexandra Szentkiralyi's Mayoral Candidature, Here's Why

Former Mayor Istvan Tarlos entered into assessing the odds.
PM Orban: Hungary Will Not Go to War! + Video

PM Orban: Hungary Will Not Go to War! + Video

"It's about time Brussels also understood this," the prime minister wrote on his social media page.
EU to Soon Welcome New Member State

EU to Soon Welcome New Member State

Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi: Europe wants to see the Western Balkans in the European Union.
Sovereignty Has Always Been a Key Issue for Hungarians, Says PM's Political Director

Sovereignty Has Always Been a Key Issue for Hungarians, Says PM's Political Director

Balazs Orban battled for Hungarian sovereignty before the Venice Commission on March 15.
Complaint Lodged Against David Pressman

Complaint Lodged Against David Pressman

According to the claimant, the US Ambassador violated Hungary's sovereignty.
idézőjelVélemény
Csépányi Balázs

Végzetes hiba: Karácsony Gergely legújabb szereplése a székébe kerülhet

Már hárítaná a felelősséget.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
mandiner.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.huhirtv.huorigo.hu
Gazdaság
vg.hufigyelo.huagrokep.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.hutravelo.hudietaesfitnesz.huvitorlazasmagazin.huvidekize.hutvmusor.huhirvilag.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.humetropol.hulife.hushe.hu
Szolgáltatás
ingatlanbazar.hufreemail.hukoponyeg.huvidea.hureblog.hulapcentrum.hu
Rádió
gongradio.huhirfm.hu