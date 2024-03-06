Hungary Receives Another 2 Billion Euros

"The European Commission has released an additional two billion euros from the previously frozen cohesion funds due to Hungary," stated Pal Zsigmond Barna, the parliamentary state secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs.

In his Facebook post, the state secretary underscored that "the funds were unblocked because the Commission accepted the Hungarian government's self-assessment document in the areas of education, training, and gender equality after a thorough examination." Hungary has successfully completed its self-assessment documentation in two crucial areas: meeting the prerequisites for cohesion funding in education and training, as well as in gender equality. It is not new that the European Commission expected additional changes from Hungary. In the case of most member states, the EC applied a similar approach regarding the so-called thematic criteria for approval.