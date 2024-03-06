Inez , Leonóra 2024. március 6.
Inez, Leonóra
2024. március 6.
Hungary Receives Another 2 Billion Euros

Manninger Miksa
1 órája
Hungary Receives Another 2 Billion Euros

"The European Commission has released an additional two billion euros from the previously frozen cohesion funds due to Hungary," stated Pal Zsigmond Barna, the parliamentary state secretary at the Ministry of European Union Affairs.

In his Facebook post, the state secretary underscored that "the funds were unblocked because the Commission accepted the Hungarian government's self-assessment document in the areas of education, training, and gender equality after a thorough examination." Hungary has successfully completed its self-assessment documentation in two crucial areas: meeting the prerequisites for cohesion funding in education and training, as well as in gender equality. It is not new that the European Commission expected additional changes from Hungary. In the case of most member states, the EC applied a similar approach regarding the so-called thematic criteria for approval.

 

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Pal Zsigmond Barna speaks at the plenary session of the National Assembly ahead of regular agenda, on March 4, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

Hungary's New Head of State Makes Inaugural Decision

Hungary's New Head of State Makes Inaugural Decision

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok signed Sweden's NATO accession bid.
PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

PM Orban Receives OECD Chief in Budapest

The PM expressed concern over the blocification processes in the world economy.
What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

What's the Soros Family Up To? Alex Soros Consults Biden's Advisors

George Soros has contributed a substantial amount of money to support President Joe Biden's reelection.
Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

Hungary FM: Trump a Guarantee of Peace, Good Hungary-US Ties + Video

The Hungarian government wants the world to be more peaceful.
A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

A World War Would Destroy V4 Cooperation

Many held an interest in the disintegration of the group and expected the discontinuation of the cooperation between Visegrad Group countries.
Nearly One Person Attacked Every Minute in France

Nearly One Person Attacked Every Minute in France

Most violent incidents occur within the family.
