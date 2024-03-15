PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

– In March 1848, Europe was in flames. Blood flowed in the streets of the capitals, Viktor Orban declared on March 15, Hungary's national holiday. Addressing those gathered at Hungary's National Museum to commemorate the 1848–49 Revolution and War of Independence, PM Orban emphasized that while violence raged in many European capitals at the time, Hungarians wrote poems, released their demands in twelve key points and walked from Pest to the Buda side. – That was our first peace march, Mr Orban said, adding that Hungarians had secured a victory by that evening. He underscored that the revolution was not destructive, but constructive, and that life sprang from it. This is what revolution looks like, when led by young Hungarians, he opined.

Today's Western world proclaims that the most important question in life is what kind of world we leave to our children. What a colossal mistake, because it is the other way round. The question is what kind of children we leave in the world. In fact, that's what it all all boils down to," PM Orban underlined. The parents of the young rebels of March knew that their homeland only existed so long as there was someone to love it. The Hungarian homeland can only be sustained through the love of its citizens. This is what makes us special, he added.

Tens of thousands have gathered to listen to PM Orban's speech at the National Museum

We were born Hungarian, we have a mission

– In the Western world today, millions of people think and live as if they come from nowhere and are headed for nowhere.

Therefore they are convinced that they should have no regard for anyone or anything. They start wars, they destroy worlds, they redraw borders, they graze like locusts. They despise the dead and disenfranchise the unborn. We, Hungarians, live differently, and we want to live differently. We come from somewhere and are headed for somewhere", Viktor Orban said.

Everything we have was given to us by our predecessors, along with the mission to maintain it and pass it on, he added. This is the essence of freedom, Mr Orban contended.

PM Orban also recalled the proclaimation of the 1848 Revolution, that we, Hungarians, are partners. Photo: Sandor Csudai

– For us, freedom is not a pleasure or a suffering. Hungarians do not consider themselves free just because they are not hungry or because they are not tormented by mental anguish. Everyone doing what they wish does not make us free, Mr Orban said.

– For us, freedom means not having any landlord above our heads," he declared. "We understand that the Hungarian quality of existence represents a unique, heightened form of human life incomparable to anything else," he added. "The greatest privilege bestowed upon us is being born Hungarian," he emphasized. He added that in the Western world's perception people merely just exist. It's their choice to decide which state they will become a citizen of, or whether they will be boys or girls, and the homeland is only an operational territory. We know that if you stand alone in the world, you are not free, you are lonely," Mr Orban remarked, alluding to a key proclamation of the 1848 Revolution which stated that we, Hungarians, are partners.

– The life of Hungarians forms one continuous chain from St. Stephen, King Matthias and the renowned poet Sandor Petofi to the Hungarians of 1956 and all the way to us, and onwards. Glory to our ancestors, Mr Orban expressed.

He described the European left, including the left wing in Hungary, as a robot deprived of its past and of itself. This is why, he said, does make a big difference whether someone spends all day breaking stones or building a cathedral. He recalled that the heroes of 1848 fought for us so that we could be here. - They envisioned the homeland somewhere high up, giving a higher meaning to our finite lives. They acted courageously when there was no chance of victory, or of them surviving until victory. Glory to the heroes of March," he concluded.

Brussels is not the first empire to set its eyes on Hungary

– We know since poet Petofi whether we shall be slaves, or men set free. This is the origin of everything, Mr Orban said, adding that today is no different, because we yearn for the pleasures of a quiet and peaceful life, but first we have to do some work.

Today's Europe is not quiet, but getting increasingly louder. Today, the people of Europe fear Brussels for their freedoms. It wants to impose on us something that Hungarians cannot manage, something that's foreign to Hungarian life. They want to force us into war, they want to shove migrants down our throats and they want to change our children", PM Orban said, adding that we will not allow this, because Hungary is, and will remain a free and sovereign country.



– Brussels is not the first empire to cast an eye on Hungary. We are a proud and self-respecting people. To bend us over, to worship us, and to squeeze the rust out of us is a double success. As this is how they could discourage other awakening rebels too, Mr Orban said.

We must occupy Brussels!

Over the past 500 years, every empire has realized that applying violence and special, Soviet-style military police will get us nowhere.

– The crescent moon has faded, the claws of the two-headed eagle have worn out and the red star has waned, Mr Orban said, adding that Hungary was the spanner in the works, the David that Goliath had better avoid.

With the Compromise (concluded in 1867, forming a real union between the Austrian Empire and the Kingdom of Hungary – ed.), we Hungarians showed that if we receive respect, we will reciprocate it, and we will create a peaceful and prosperous era for as long as the eye can see, PM Orban said, adding that Brussels is the only entity seemingly unable to comprehend this.

- Therefore, if we want to preserve Hungary's freedom and sovereignty, we have no choice but to occupy Brussels, he declared. We will march all the way to Brussels and implement change in the European Union ourselves, he added.

– It is time for the Commission in Brussels to start shivering, he continued. – We will not tolerate farmers being ruined, the middle class being squeezed, companies being run into the ground, our children being enslaved by debt and the whole of Europe being taken to war, he added.

PM Orban's speech on the March 15 National Holiday

Hungary can only prosper through peace

– In Budapest, we know war: the deceased, the widows, the orphans, the destroyed bridges and the tens of thousands who lost their homes. One full generation has been consumed by the last war. Hungary can only prosper through peace, and that's why we do not want war, PM Orbán emphasized. Brussels has deceived us, so it is time to rise up, he said.

At the beginning of the year we were alone, but by the end of the year we will be the majority in the Western world. We have great opportunities ahead of us. We are facing a sovereign turnaround both in the United States, and in Europe, Mr Orban said.

We must decide on June 9!

The Hungarian left wing has sold itself to those plotting against Hungary in Brussels, PM Orban stated. – They will not find their accounts in this, they will suffer the fate of traitors, he added. PM Orban quoted writer Magda Szabo's words:

We forget the traitors. The traitor is gone, he's dead, we never knew him.

According to Mr Orban, the time will come for all young Hungarians to decide whether to follow the path of justice or to take the avenue of the Soros empire. You break stones or build a cathedral, Brussels' yoke or Hungarian freedom, war or peace.

On June 9, the European Parliament elections are coming. You have to decide whether to stand up for your country or "eat the bread" of strangers. We, parents, will also find our answer to the question in the type of children that we leave behind in the world, Mr Orban said, concluding his address.