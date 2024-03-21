EurópakereszténységOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: We're the Nightmare of Brusselites Oppressing the People of Europe

Europe's great debate has changed because it lost its foundations in universal Christian values.

Manninger Miksa
2024. 03. 21. 17:12
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks at the presentation ceremony of the Hunyadi Janos Award of the Foundation for a Civic Hungary at the Concert Noble event center in Brussels on March 20, 2024 (Photo: MTI/PM's Press Office Release/Zoltan Fischer)

At the presentation of the Hunyadi Janos Award in Brussels, Adam Kavecsanszki, President and CEO of the Foundation for a Civic Hungary (PMA), announced that this year's recipient is Ryszard Antoni Legutko.

The Hunyadi Janos International Award aims to recognize the outstanding achievement of individuals who have contributed to European freedom and independence, to the cooperation among nations and to the defense of the values that underpin European identity, such as Greco-Roman cultural heritage and Christian values.

The prize was awarded to the Polish professor and MEP for promoting European cooperation that upholds respect for the sovereignty of nation states, for his philosophy exposing the totalitarian features of liberal democracies, for his decades of public and academic work and for his staunch representation of Christian values, freedom and independence in the European Parliament.

 

"Everything he predicted has come true"

"He is a professor of philosophy who not only learned from history, but also used history to predict what was to come. And everything he predicted has come true," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said about the awardee. 

In his speech, the prime minister highlighted one of the professor's many accurate foretellings of the future: "progressive liberals have indeed become just like the communists, and today they pose a genuine threat to our freedom because they are trying to realize their own utopian fever dreams".

He praised the laureate for having been the first to discover this very trend within the European Union. "Along these lines, EU policy today no longer reflects on what is, but describes a dream world," the premier identified as a symptom. 

Viktor Orban recalled that even as a student, he had devoted considerable attention to the topic of the Polish resistance, as he believed that the Poles were exceptional compared to other Central European countries. Although the resistance in Poland, like the Hungarian and Czech movements was quashed, it was the only grouping that could not be eliminated. At that time, Mr Orban interpreted the resilience of the Polish resistance -which necessitated a unique and persistent organization - as a sign that the Soviet Union and communism would soon disappear from the region.

Viktor Orban thanked Ryszard Antoni Legutko for personally contributing to the freedom of Hungarians with his work, and for pointing out the secret of successful resistance through the historic example of the Poles. 

"He is not only one of the first persons to see this connection [patterns of communism in progressive liberalism], but also the first person to talk about it," the PM continued his praise of the awardee's achievements, noting his bravery.

I didn't understand what he was telling us back then. We thought, I included, that of course there are all sorts of arguments against the liberals, but that this basically fits the free, liberty-loving tradition of the West,

Viktor Orban admitted his previous views, adding that it was Legutko who at the time pointed out that this was a serious mistake. It is a serious mistake, because this debate is not the kind that usually takes place in Western European cultural circles between different freedom-loving ideological systems.

Perhaps, as an excuse we can say that when turning to the writings of the founding fathers, one can see that the debate between the federalists and the sovereignists wasn't always like it is today. It was not always the case that the federalists wanted to extinguish political thinking and political actors advocating for the fundamentals of the nation-state, 

he stressed, noting that this debate was once regarded as inspiring, ambitious and intellectual. However, this has changed over time, as its foundations are no longer based on Christian universals.

The prime minister reiterated that universal Christian values, which once provided the basis for this debate, never included the abolition of nations or the construction of utopias.

 

Viktor Orban: Progressive liberals don't care about European people 

Also with reference to the professor's writings, the prime minister opined that the progressive liberals now in the positions of those such as Schumann, Monet or De Gaspari who knew Christian universality, don't care about European people.

They are only interested in their own ideals and achieving them is all their politics is about. If the price of realizing these ideals requires the dismantling of European industry and agriculture, then they will do it. If the price of their plan is to erase Europe's cultural past with illegal migration, then they will do that too, 

he pointed out, adding that there is a significant problem on another front, namely the weakening of sovereignist forces, especially with the exit of the nation-state-minded British. With Brexit, Central Europe has been left to represent the sovereignist vision, but the region is also showing signs of division. Poles and Hungarians have always agreed on sovereignty, but Hungary is now at a loss over Poland, the awardees home country.

Without wanting to interfere in the affairs of Professor Legutko's country, which he is obviously more familiar with, but from here in Budapest, it seems that the Soros empire has come to power in Poland, and this is the worst omen a Hungarian can imagine,

Mr Orban summarized his assessment of the situation.

He added that a statement by Karl Popper, who provided the intellectual foundation for the Soros empire, illustrates how the other side sees these same processes. 

He cited the following idea as the cornerstone of the Sorosist empire: anyone who ascribes a special value and historical mission to his own nation is essentially an enemy of open society and, whether he knows it or not, is building a tyranny.

However, the PM concluded his speech with some hopeful thoughts: after decades, he finally feels that sovereignist Central Europeans were not alone and that there is a stir and a movement in Germany, France, Spain and Portugal, as well as in the Netherlands.

It has been a long time since there has been such a prime opportunity for national conservative sovereignist and Christian-based forces to become dominant in the European Union,

he voiced his personal opinion, adding that "we are the nightmare of the Brusselsites who are oppressing the people of Europe".

As an empowering thought, he also said that when dark clouds were gathering over Europe, there were always those who didn't lapse into complacancy. He named Janos Hunyadi, Janos Sobieski, Karoly Martell and the current awardee as such people. "We have only one thing to do, ladies and gentlemen: we needed to line up with Professor Legutko," Viktor Orban concluded his speech, adding that if Hunyadi were among us today, he would surely say the same, and would tell us to "seize the opportunity and win the election ahead of us, or to put it into political terms: take Brussels!"

 

"European values and freedom are under threat today"

 Ryszard Antoni Legutko expressed his gratitude for being bestowed the Hunyadi Janos Award.

I received the award for protecting European values ​​and freedom. This statement implies the assumption that European values ​​and freedom are under threat today and require protection. This assumption is correct,

he stated. In the professor's view, today's situation has evolved because the concept of Europe has been politically colonized and stripped of its deeper, comprehensive meaning. By today, Europe primarily and often exclusively designates the European project. This approach resulted in the gradual transfer of political power from the member states to the EU institutions.

According to the MEP, those who implemented this process used significant propaganda and indoctrination. Consequently, all criticism that cast doubt on this undertaking had to be stemmed and stigmatized, he opined.

According to Legutko, we should protect ourselves against the effects of this uniformization process in many ways.

The awardee pointed out that evident things remain unnoticed and clear lies can appear as truth because the Left has monopolized the European Union and transformed it into a large political corporation.

When I attend the meetings of the European Parliament, I get the feeling that I'm participating in a motivational training session or that I'm a member of the church of Scientology, 

he shared his personal observation. In his view, this culture has permeated everything so deeply that even smaller countries are able to sing hymns of praise as their own countries weaken. Most of us are not destined to be today's Hunyadi, but many of us must refuse to live with lies and mustn't regard a motivational training as a form of parliamentarism. I have no doubt that all of us must be able to reject the exchanging of our sovereignty for false prestige," he said in conclusion.

