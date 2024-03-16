Henrietta 2024. március 16.
Henrietta
2024. március 16.
Sovereignty Has Always Been a Key Issue for Hungarians, Says PM's Political Director

Magyar Nemzet
1 órája
Balazs Orban, the Hungarian prime minister's political director battled for the country's sovereignty on March 15, before European Commission for Democracy through Law - commonly referred to as the Venice Commission.

"March 15  is a special day for Hungarians. On this day we commemorate our Revolution and War of Independence of 1848-1849, honoring the heroism of our ancestors, when Hungarians fought against the Habsburgs and the Russians for their independence and sovereignty." This is what Balazs Orban, the prime minister's political director, told the Venice Commission, explaining that this is also why he and his fellow citizens wear a national-colored cockade on this day in celebration of the national holiday.

This year, however, the Ides of March is also a sad day: the day when the Venice Commission plans to adopt an opinion that will limit Hungarian sovereignty. This is particularly worrying at a time when the defense of sovereignty is becoming increasingly relevant not only in Hungary but around the world, Balazs Orban noted in his speech, which can be read in Hungarian on his Facebook page.

In recent years, Hungary's sovereignty has increasingly come under unlawful attack. Nothing proves this better than the national security investigation that found there to be foreign funding in the 2022 parliamentary election campaign. Even the prime ministerial candidate of the united opposition has admitted that they received millions of US dollars from the United States of America during the campaign,

he stressed.

Hungarian law prohibits political parties from accepting foreign funding. The united opposition has circumvented this rule by using funds from abroad through NGOs and business engaged in political activities. This is unacceptable," said Balazs Orban, underlining that

We cannot allow foreign organizations and individuals to assert their own interests in our country, going against Hungarian interests and rules. In order to effectively counter attempts to interfere with Hungary's sovereignty, the Hungarian Parliament adopted Act LXXXVIII of 2023, which establishes the Sovereignty Protection Office.

The operational logic of the office is similar to that of the Ombudsman, an institution having a long tradition in Europe. We believe that if an ombudsman exists to protect and ensure fundamental rights, the protection of our country's sovereignty is also an important value, requiring a responsible, independent office tasked with analyzing, evaluating and making proposals.

The Office, like the ombudsman, examines individual cases and makes public its findings, publishing on its website the results of its inquiries, including facts, assessments and conclusions. The Office is not a national security service nor an investigative authority and the reports resulting from its examinations bear no legal consequences, they do not impose sanctions or other legal consequences on the subject being examined.

In his testimony, Balazs Orban pointed out that "Through the transparent operation of the Sovereignty Protection Office, our goal is to ensure the safeguarding of the country's sovereignty and to strengthen the Hungarian people's confidence in democracy. We believe that voters have the right to know the data on foreign funding in the context of elections."

"The current draft opinion of the Venice Commission is unacceptable to the Hungarian government," he explained, arguing

On the one hand, the draft opinion does not recognize sovereignty as a European value and a legitimate goal. Although the need to defend sovereignty is not enshrined in international conventions, it is clearly the foundation of statehood. This opinion of the Venice Commission should therefore be of particular concern to Europe as a whole. On the other hand, the Commission is proposing to abolish the entire institution of the Sovereignty Protection Office, which not only goes against its own standards, but also precludes the possibility of any constructive dialogue.

The political director highlighted that 

For us Hungarians, sovereignty has always been a key issue, and it is in this spirit that we can engage in constructive dialogue.

Cover photo: Balazs Orban addresses the Venice Commission on March 15 (Source:  Balazs Orban's official Facebook page)

Complaint Lodged Against David Pressman

Complaint Lodged Against David Pressman

According to the claimant, the US Ambassador violated Hungary's sovereignty.
US Military Convoy Carrying Live Ammunition Causes Accident in Austria

US Military Convoy Carrying Live Ammunition Causes Accident in Austria

Austria has long been the logistics hub of the Ukraine war, the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) says.
Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

Foreign Affairs State Secretary Reacts to David Pressman's Latest Attack

The US Ambassador has again expressed concerns regarding Hungary.
US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

US Ambassador Unleashes Renewed Attack on Hungary

David Pressman took to criticizing the government on the anniversary of NATO accession.
PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

PM Orban: War or Peace? + Video

Hungary can only prosper through peace. We do not want war, Prime Minister Orban declared, speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands of people gathered in the Museum Garden.
Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

Brussels Reaffirms: It Would Take Hungary to Court If EC Grants Funding

The European Parliament is engaged in a fierce battle with the European Commission following the latter's decision to unblock some frozen funds for Hungary.
Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

A Gelencsér Ferikéről lesz szó. És Ady Endréről. Ez így elsőre nyilván szürreálisnak tűnik, de mindjárt megértik.

idézőjelVélemény
Bánó Attila

Melegebb éghajlatra küldte az MCC tanára a francia elnököt

A felelőtlen Macron nincs tisztában azzal, hogyan nézne ki egy modern világháború.

