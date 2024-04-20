Decades of Efforts by George Soros to Drive NATO and Europe Into War - Part One

"Therefore, if NATO has any mission at all, it is to project its power and influence into the [post-Soviet] region, and the mission is best defined in terms of open and closed societies," he went on.

NATO should be enabled to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, George Soros opined. (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

In Soros's view, "closed societies based on nationalist principles constitute a threat to security because they need an enemy, either outside or within. But the threat is very different in character from the one NATO was constructed to confront, and a very different approach is required to combat this threat." He pointed out that:

It involves the building of democratic states and open societies and embedding them in a structure which precludes certain kinds of behavior. Only in case of failure does the prospect of military intervention arise.

And in 1997, the American billionaire wrote about the need for

NATO to interfere in the internal affairs of countries for the sake of liberal democracy.

He argued that "As regards security and peace, the liberal democracies of the world ought to take the lead and forge a global network of alliances, like NATO, that could work with or without the UN. Their primary purpose would be to preserve peace; but crisis prevention cannot start early enough. [...] For instance, a democratic and prosperous Russia would make a greater contribution to peace in the region than any amount of military spending by NATO would."

Interfering in other countries internal affairs is fraught with difficulties, but not interfering can be more dangerous,

George Soros wrote.

Cover photo: Hungarian-born US businessman George Soros, chair of New York-based Soros Fund Management, and his wife Tamiko at a ceremony in Berlin to celebrate the founding of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture on June 8, 2017 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Clemens Bilan)