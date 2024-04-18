PM Orban: Europe Is Balancing Between Freedom and Oppression + Video

The Hungarian PM reacted to the Belgian court overturning the Brussels socialist mayor's order to shut down the NatCon Conference:
This here is a symbolic event which accurately illustrates the situation on the continent. Europe today is balancing on the borderline between freedom and oppression.
One day they ban it, the next day they don't. It's just like in Hungary in the late 1980s, when the forces of freedom and those of oppression were battling each other. We are glad that we are still free to speak in Brussels,
he added.