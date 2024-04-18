PM Orban: One Mistake, and Migration Will Ruin the Lives Of Our Grandchildren! + Video

I have grandchildren, who - according to reasonable calculations - will still be alive in 2100, so as a grandfather, I am keenly interested in what kind of a country Hungary will be in 2100,
– Prime Minister Orban said in a video posted on his social media.
I feel responsible for not doing anything that may be bad for my grandchildren in 2100. I am also responsible for doing everything I can now to ensure that they have a good life in 2100.
Thus, migration does have a historical horizon, Mr Orban added.
What kind of civilization will Europe be? Will it be a Muslim civilization, a Christian civilization, or a mixture, and what will life be like?
– he asked.