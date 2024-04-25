genderpropagandaFideszgendertréningfrakcióStrasbourg
"We Want No Mandatory Gender Training"

On Wednesday, the plenary session of the European Parliament voted in favor of a report requiring mandatory gender training for MEPs. The position of the Fidesz EP delegation is clear: it rejects gender insanity, and thus the new blackmail attempt of the left-wing EP groups.

2024. 04. 25. 16:48
A woman walks past the flag of Europe at the Louise-Weiss building of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 24, 2024. (Photo:AFP/FrederickFlorin)
Once again, the elite in Brussels is outdoing itself by pushing gender propaganda in an absurd fashion, says the statement issued by Fidesz's EP group.

FRANCE-EUROPEAN-PARLIAMENT-POLITIC-STRASBOURG
Flags of the member states fly in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, April 22, 2024. (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP/Tobias Canales)

As part of a series of blatant political blackmailing and outrageous European Parliament resolutions, left-wing EP groups now intend to send MEPs back to the classroom for mandatory gender training. MEPs unwilling to undergo such sensitization would be stigmatized and sanctioned with severe penalties, including the temporary suspension of their activity in the European Parliament. The position of the Fidesz EP delegation is clear: it wants none of the compulsory gender training and rejects the latest attempt at blackmail by the left-wing parliamentary groups.

It is outrageous that the European Parliament is still preoccupied with gender madness instead of solving real problems such as migration, declining economic competitiveness and putting an end to the devastating war raging next door as soon as possible,

writes the Fidesz EP group in a statement.  

Fearing that the right wing is expected to gain strength in the upcoming EP elections, and amid worries of losing its power, the European mainstream is reverting to unusual means such as reeducating representatives.

The stakes of the European Parliamentary elections have never been higher than they are now: on June 9, Brussels must be steered back towards normalcy, 

the statement reads. 

