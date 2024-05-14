Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A legfejlettebb iparágakat honosítjuk meg Magyarországon

ukrajnakényszersorozásháború
magyar

Von der Leyen's Model Democracy in Action - Shocking Videos

Magyar Nemzet has put together a selection of videos showing what is taking place next door, juts a few kilometers from Hungary's border. The military mobilization and the brutality that goes with it has reached unprecedented dimensions in Ukraine, von der Leyen's model democracy.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 14. 11:17
Photo: Francisco Seco
Similar video reports from Ursula von der Leyen's favorite democracy, Ukraine, do not reach the West. Locals compare the TCC units (short for the territorial military recruitment center - ed.) to the Gestapo and the NKVD, the communist People's Commissariat for Internal Affairs. If anyone looks at these images from central Ukraine, they will quickly get an answer to what the TCC is. 

Von der Leyen és a kedvenc elnöke, Zelenszkij
Von der Leyen and her favorite president, Zelensky  (Photo: MTI/EPA/Sergey Dolzenko)

What is even more disheartening for Hungarians is the situation in Transcarpathia. People living there now openly say that taking men forcibly to the war makes it easier for Ukrainian authorities to carry out a policy of displacement. In this region with a mixed population, mobilization tactics are even harsher than in the rest of Ukraine. By trying to send everyone to their deaths, Transcarpathia's diverse and multicultural character is being threatened. The shocking video below shows scenes of forced mobilization in Transcarpathia. 

After watching the footage, the conclusion is clear: Ukraine has no place in the European Union or NATO. And anyone longing for Ukraine's democracy should move there and enjoy this type of free world.

Cover photo: Ukrainian artillerymen prepare to shell Russian positions on the front in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on May 6, 2024 (Photo: MTI/AP/Francisco Seco)
 

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

