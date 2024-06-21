Hungary FM in Talks with UAE Counterpart + Video

"A new, modern, green, sustainable neighborhood will be built around the railway station in Rakosrendezo, where today there is an abandoned decaying industrial site. We will revitalize this area and give it back to the people of Budapest, to the Hungarian people. A new, complex, multi-facet area with sports, tourism, residential, economic and business functions will be created there," he said. "The preparatory works for the public procurement of the site's zoning and remediation works are already underway (...) The aim is to be able to hand over the site to the developer in a condition suitable for development in September this year ," he added.

Szijjarto underlined that energy demand is growing along with the growth of the world economy, and this process will only accelerate in the coming period. "And the answer to the question of how this can be served in an environmentally friendly, efficient and cheap way is clearly nuclear energy," he stated.

To this end, he said, they also agreed to bolster research, certain branches of expertise, educational and training cooperation between the two countries to a higher level and to work together to combat negative discrimination against nuclear energy. "Hungary has done very well thus far through cooperation with the UAE, and we will continue to develop this cooperation further," he said.

The Hungarian government member also pointed out that humanity is now living in an era of threats, the world is facing a number of serious security challenges, which is pushing international politics towards a revival of bloc-building. He stressed that this trend is in sharp contrast to the interests of Hungary, and the government would instead rather see the strengthening of connectivity. "There are security crises in the immediate vicinity of both countries, and we are both states that want peace, but instead of merely wanting peace, we also talk about the importance of peace and we act to achieve it," he stressed, expressing Hungary's appreciation for "the UAE's wise, restrained, moderate and responsible behavior in playing a very important stabilising role in the Middle East."