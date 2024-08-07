As Pledged: First State-Funded Hungarian-Ukrainian Bilingual School Registered in Hungary

The first state-funded Hungarian-Ukrainian Bilingual Elementary and Secondary School has been registered in Budapest. The news was announced by the House of Ukrainian Traditions on its Facebook page.

Run on a five-day schedule in the 2024-2025 academic year, the school for grades 1 to 12 will have a bilingual curriculum, highly qualified teachers and well-equipped classroom facilities.

During his recent visit to Kyiv, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that he welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky's initiative to open a Ukrainian school in Hungary. He pledged that the Hungarian state would provide the funds and that as many schools as were needed would be run. If one, then one, if ten, then ten, he added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after their press conference in Kyiv on July 2, 2024 (Photo: AFP/Genya Savilov)